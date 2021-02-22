Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment: For culture, there is no geography

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment

“Life in India is pretty much back to normal,” Shibasish Sarkar tells me on Zoom from his office in Mumbai. “The cities have opened up. People come to offices, they commute, they are in malls. . . What was missing was a large cinema operating at 100% capacity. “

Since India’s first lockdown in March last year, the 49-year-old CEO of Reliance Entertainment, the country’s leading film and TV producer, has faced real challenges. “There was no new content between March and September. People were only playing old reruns and series. But once filming resumed, around June, it’s now a normal situation. There is enough content for television. Taking place in a more controllable space requiring fewer staff, television work was able to restart early. Film production slowly returned, state by state, over the following months.

With the decrease in new Covid-19 infections in India, theaters have been able to open at full capacity since early February. But, like most studios nationwide, Reliance is cautiously returning after the lackluster Diwali period in November – the latest easing of restrictions during what is traditionally India’s boom season. “We haven’t released any movies yet and we’re just getting ready for our two big boys. We plan to release Sooryavanshi [an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar] April 2, and 83 [about India’s Cricket World Cup win that year] somewhere around June 11. “

Ranveer Singh in Reliance Entertainment’s upcoming film ’83’, about cricket World Cup triumph in India

Both were slated for last year and cost more than $ 30 million to manufacture. “There will be a part of the audience who think twice about whether they want to visit a cinema,” concedes Sarkar, “but a large part of the country is waiting for the next big movie.” Noting the success of Master, a Tamil film that opened at the South Indian festival in Pongal last month and has won nearly $ 30 million, he is optimistic about his own plans. “With the release of Sooryavanshi, the first major Hindi movie, I’m sure the whole situation will be sorted out and people will come back to theaters.

Sarkar will guide the media titan through a new global landscape that has been altered by the consumption of content at home – on platforms with an expansive international menu. The company is well placed for this shift. The best-known Reliance product in the West is the Netflix hit, Sacred games, a dark crime thriller from Mumbai that spanned two seasons. Strongly associated with the digital giants, the company is currently producing “two shows which will go into production for Amazon, two shows for Disney + and one show for Netflix” – as well as “one show for SonyLIV and a few others for Zee”. Next to India has talent and other national programs, “We have five daily soap operas in Punjabi, Hindi and Telugu.” There are also “three animations, running on Discovery Kids, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network”.

It’s a whole range. Since 2018, more than 600 episodes of his cartoon cop series Little singham ran on Discovery Kids. The creation of intellectual property like this and Golmaal Jr – a kind of Indian Children of Bash Street – needed his own animation studio in Pune, employing over 1,500 people. The company is also a major creator of video games, with a studio in San Francisco. They are launching a series of successful “action brawlers” that have been uploaded in nearly 50 countries.

Reliance’s Sacred Games, a Netflix hit © Ishika Mohan Motwane / Netflix

Having previously worked for Viacom 18 and Disney-UTV, Sarkar joined Reliance in 2007 as CFO and oversaw a recent radical change. “Two and a half years ago we were largely a film company. Ninety or 95 percent of our business was feature films destined for theatrical release. Today, 35 to 40% of this content is intended for streaming, television and animation. The company is not proudly “married to any particular gender.” . . We make films with a budget of half a million dollars to 40 million dollars. “

Founded in 2005 by Anil Ambani, Reliance Entertainment is part of the Reliance d’Ambani group, itself from Reliance Industries – headed by his brother, Mukesh Ambani. Its catalog of nearly 400 films ranges from blockbusters in Hindi to Bengali art house, and also includes, through its involvement with Amblin – a partnership founded by Steven Spielberg – an impressive selection of big budget Hollywood films. Among these are the 2018 Green paper, who won an Oscar for best picture, the triple Oscar winner directed by Sam Mendes 1917, the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The BFGand 2016 The train girl, with Emily Blunt, based on the novel by British author Paula Hawkins. Reliance has now reimagined that story as a Hindi film set in London, which aired on Netflix in late February.

Language is absolutely not a barrier, people are happy to consume content in captioned or dubbed form

The “content pipeline” of Hollywood projects, says Sarkar, “has been largely driven by Steven Spielberg and his team – in terms of the kind of stories they want to tell.” But Indian content contributes just as much to the company’s global reach. “More than two thirds of the audience who consumed Sacred games were outside of India. Language is absolutely not a barrier, people are happy to consume content in captioned or dubbed form. As an Indian I am happy to consume Narcos or Money heist or Fauda [all Netflix shows] which are not in English. . . we want to spread our stories around the world. “

The huge audience of streaming platforms, in 190 countries, has provided a space for avant-garde Indian talent that has been sidelined by the conservative mores of Bollywood and national television. “India has a very rich heritage of theater, drama and art,” says Sarkar. “There are many talented writers, actors and directors who are not stars, but who create passionate stories and who draw audiences across the world with their creativity. . . This medium is extremely democratic. “

Akshay Kumar, left, and Rohit Shetty in Reliance’s action thriller ‘Sooryavanshi’, due for release in April © bhavyanshu Singh

Cinema remains at the heart of vision. Bollywood films are shown to sold out theaters in the Middle East, the United States and especially the United Kingdom, where they regularly feature in the top 10 at the box office and outperform UK productions. In 2019, Super 30, about the rise of a lower-class math prodigy, made nearly $ 30 million worldwide. Released in France and Germany, it performed well in Poland in particular. China is also a growing market.

Reliance’s first Chinese release, 3 idiots, was a big hit, winning several awards there with his comedic tale of students struggling under pressure from an elite university. Other films were also successful, including the comedy Akshay Kumar 2018, Toilet hero, about the struggle of a rural man to install a latrine in his village to please his new urban wife. Although China is now more developed than India, “the culture and ethics are the same,” Sarkar believes, “so they connect with Indian stories. Any story that is inspiring and human, or rags to wealth, does well.

Indian films are currently banned in China, following the military standoff between the Himalayan countries that began last summer. But after the recent descent from both sides, Sarkar is as optimistic for Reliance’s ambition there as he is for the rest of the world. “Everyone should be able to consume every movie, every content,” he says. “For works of art and culture, there is no geography.”