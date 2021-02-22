Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan Tells 15 Million Indian Viewers To Choose Vegetable Meat







3 Reading minutes Salman khan, the famous Indian film actor, producer and TV personality, encouraged people to switch to plant-based meat substitutes. Speaking on the popular Indian reality TV series Great leader, Khan told the approximately 15 million viewers who watched the show’s grand finale that ethical and sustainable plant-based meat is the best form of protein and does not mean compromising on taste or experience. In the Bigg Boss grand finale, which is now on season 14, famed host Salman Khan promoted plant-based protein, describing meatless analogues as the best form of protein and is identical to meats like the chicken and mutton, and has that non-vegetarian taste that consumers crave. Khan, who is one of Bollywood’s most successful megastars with a fan following in the hundreds of millions, reaches around 15 million viewers in India who watch the show’s finale every year, with a total of 800 million. viewers. Commenting on Khan’s enormous influence in India and the potential to encourage the masses to switch to more sustainable and ethical alternative proteins, Shardul Dabir, innovation specialist at the non-profit organization Good Food Institute India (GFI India), wrote in social media. Publish which features a video clip from the live show: If It Weren’t Already Awesome Educating Millions of Indians About Smart Protein [and] alternative protein sector, then note that it did so in the grand finale of one of India’s most popular # biggboss TV shows, Colors TV! [sic] Plant-based meat is the best form of protein and is the same as meats like chicken and mutton, and has that non-vegetarian taste. Salman khan Getting more people to choose alternatives to animal products is crucial if we are to feed a future planet of 10 billion people healthily and sustainably, as climate change continues to pose more challenges for food production. India, on its way to becoming the most populous country in the world, will play a key role in the transition to alternative proteins and its food supply is already subject to climatic impacts such as droughts and unexpected weather conditions. Read: These 19 alt protein startups are revolutionizing the Indian food ecosystem Khan isn’t the only celebrity starting to use their platform in earnest, and is joined by Bollywood superstar couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, who co-founded plant-based meat start-up Imagine. Meats. Riteish Deshmukh himself also took part in the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. If it weren’t already great educating millions of Indians about smart protein [and] alternative protein sector, then note that it did so in the grand finale of one of India’s most popular TV shows. Shardul Dabir, Innovation Specialist, GFI India At a recent summit hosted by GFI India, Riteish Deshmukh revealed more details about their vegan business, saying the ultimate vision for Imagine Meats is to get the right taste for people because the only thing you can’t not compromise on your product is the taste. . Trying to make a mix of ready-to-eat meals. We want to be region specific, as the type of Imagine Meats products available in Maharashtra would likely be different from Delhi, North India to Bengal or South India, he continued, revealing that tikka and kheema were likely products on their range. Genelia Deshmukh added that the brand targets guilty non-vegetarian eaters in India and provides them with convenient options to bring them home, to eat them guilt-free. Main image courtesy of Salman Khan Fanatics via Instagram.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos