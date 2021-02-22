



Image Source: FILE IMAGES Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021: Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar win ‘Best Actor’ award for Chhapaak, Laxmii Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for ‘Best Actor’ at the prestigious awards ceremony on Saturday. The starry night that took place after a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic honored talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. When Kiara Advani won the ‘Best Actress in Critics’ award from Sushmita Sen who won the ‘Best Actress-Web Series’, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar took home the award for ‘Best Actor’ for their acclaimed performances in the notable films ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Laxmii’. The official Instagram account of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news. For the ‘Padmaavat’ star, they wrote: “Celebrate the dedication you have shown on the path to this achievement. Congratulations to @deepikapadukone for winning the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards . The DPIFF team wishes you the best for your future projects !! “ Deepika who played the protagonist of the film also marked her debut as a producer with this film. Directed by director Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the real survivor of the acid attack Laxmi, who at the age of 15 was allegedly attacked by a despised lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries surgical. She later took on the task of helping survivors of acid attacks and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is a well-known proponent of tougher penalties in acid attack cases. Meanwhile, for Akshay Kumar, the official Instagram account of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival wrote, “Let’s celebrate the dedication you have shown on the path to this achievement. Congratulations to @akshaykumar on winning the ‘Best Actor’ award. at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The DPIFF team wishes you the best for your future projects !! “ “Laxmii” is the remake of the Tamil movie “Kanchana” and was directed by Raghava Lawrence. It starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in key roles. The horror comedy with a message about the need for equal rights for the third sex premiered on November 9, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. -With ANI inputs







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos