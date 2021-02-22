Hollywood struggles for fans in growing Chinese cinema market, Entertainment News & Top Stories

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – As Chinese box office revenue is expected to return to near pre-pandemic highs in 2021, the world’s largest film market is becoming more attractive – and trickier – for Hollywood studios.

Ticket sales from cinemas in China, which have largely contained the coronavirus, could climb to 60 billion yuan (S $ 12 billion) this year, according to Mr. Rance Pow, founder of the consultancy firm Artisan Gateway, moving closer to the record 64 billion in 2019. yuan.

In contrast, while epidemics still rage, US cinemas could absorb about a third of that total, estimates Wedbush Securities, highlighting the growing dependence of Hollywood studios on the Asian country.

China overtook the United States to become the number one cinema market last year, as the pandemic shut down American theaters longer than their Chinese peers.

But the growing dependence comes as Chinese viewers turn to local language films and show greater sensitivity to representations of China and its people in Western culture, amid simmering geopolitical tensions with the United States.

Adding to the pressure on studios, a bilateral pact that required China to import a minimum number of American films each year has expired.

With new cases of Covid-19 at a handful a day, Chinese moviegoers are flocking to theaters.

While January 1 saw the biggest New Year’s box office pickup in China, the Chinese New Year on February 12 saw the biggest one-day catch.

Ticket sales in the first five days of the Chinese New Year holiday hit 5.7 billion yuan, about 33 percent higher than the same period in 2019, which was the previous record, according to Maoyan Entertainment. Chinese films have become the main contributors.

“The Chinese market is now at the heart of any major publication,” said Dr. Aynne Kokas, professor of media studies at the University of Virginia.

“The shrinking market share presents a worrying picture for Hollywood studios” who may have been relying on China to recoup blockbuster budgets, she said.

The share of foreign films, including those from Hollywood, slipped to 16% of Chinese ticket receipts in 2020, from 36% the year before, according to the Maoyan Entertainment ticketing platform.

Fewer foreign films came out in China last year as studio plans went sour amid the pandemic.

The legal framework for Hollywood studios to bring their films to China has also become less certain. An agreement with the United States that saw China importing at least 34 films a year expired in 2017 and has not been renewed or renegotiated.



A replica of Ant-Man on display in a cinema in Beijing on February 15, 2021. PHOTO: NYTIMES

While the Chinese government has continued to allow American films to enter, it could end that access at any time, especially if it decides to use it as diplomatic leverage with new U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The expiration of the US-Chinese film deal poses a serious challenge for Hollywood studios,” said Dr Kokas.

It is not known when the new US administration will renegotiate this pact, given “the competing priorities it faces in relations with China.”

Local studios

The most anticipated films of the Chinese New Year season include the mysterious comedy Detective Chinatown 3 and the family comedy Hi, Mom – two titles in Chinese produced by local studios.

Warner Bros. Entertainment’s live-action remake of the cartoon classic Tom And Jerry is the only major Hollywood film confirmed for release on February 26, when it opens in the US as well.

Chinese studios produced four of the 10 highest-grossing films in the world last year, including top scorer The Eight Hundred, according to Box Office Mojo, the industry data tracker.



An advertisement for Detective Chinatown 3 is on display in a cinema in Beijing on February 15, 2021. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Meanwhile, several of the highly anticipated big-budget Hollywood films either failed in China or faced PR issues.

Imax, whose cameras were used to film Detective Chinatown 3, had its biggest opening weekend in China over the holidays, with sales up 45% from 2019 levels.

The strong holiday box office performance removed any doubt as to whether people would return to the movies, Mr. Edwin Tan, chief executive of Imax China, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday (February 16).

Walt Disney’s fantasy action drama Mulan has sparked controversy for its portrayal of Chinese culture and has also been criticized for filming in the Xinjiang region, where the government is accused of oppressing minority Muslim Uyghurs.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul WS Anderson and supported by Sony, has been pulled from some cinemas in China after a social media backlash following a dialogue that some viewers felt resembled a playground taunt against people from Asian origin. The film’s co-producer apologized and edited this line.

“Chinese consumer sentiment for everything American is at an all-time low,” said Chris Fenton, US film producer and administrator of the US-Asia Institute.

With Chinese studios now making high-quality, culturally relevant films, Mr Fenton said the days when the Chinese market rescued a mediocre film are over.