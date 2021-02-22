Entertainment
What’s on TV This Week: Mr. Soul! and the Golden Globes
Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is vast. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, February 22-28. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
INDEPENDENT LENS: MR. SOUL! (2020) 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). A documentary on the variety show Soul! aired on PBS from 1968 to 73. Soul! was created and hosted by theater producer Ellis Haizlip, and produced by a black team led by women. In an interview with the New York Times, Felipe Luciano, who worked on the production team, explained, Soul! gave viewers the first real sense of the expansion of black culture. This documentary, directed by Melissa Haizlip, the showmaker’s niece, stars Sidney Poitier, Blair Underwood and Patti LaBelle.
TO HAVE AMERICAN 8 p.m. on CNBC. This scam documentary series reaches its end of season exploring the world of social media scammers and crowdfunding. One of the episode’s ploys involves Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark DAmico, who made headlines for setting up a deceptive GoFundMe campaign in 2017 with Johnny Bobbitt, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran as the couple claimed to try to help.
Tuesday
THE BOURNE IDENTITY (2002) 8 p.m. on AMC. Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne, a man suffering from amnesia and saved by a fishing boat. He cannot remember details of his life, including his own name. Bourne begins to remember it and realizes that he speaks French and German. He’s also an expert at hand-to-hand combat, which comes in handy once he starts to outrun authorities targeting him. Mr. Damon at first seems too moody and cerebral to be an action hero, but he fully understands Bournes’ predicament and takes him seriously enough that the unlikely films seem more interesting than they could have been. be otherwise, AO Scott wrote in his review. for The Times.
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (2017) 7:40 p.m. on FXM. PT Barnum is a name synonymous with the long-standing circus that bears his name. The circus bowed out in 2017, but audiences can still experience it through The Greatest Showman, which introduces audiences to the man behind the show. The film is a rag-to-rich tale, beginning in Barnums’ childhood as a penniless orphan full of ideas and imagination. He was drawn to wax museums, then to live shows. Showman has the makings of a splashy good time, because he’s got the perfect star in Hugh Jackman, the most charismatic Broadway man of his generation, Jason Zinoman wrote in his review for The Times.
A STORY OF SOLDIERS (1984) 10 p.m. on TCM. Set during World War II, this Oscar-nominated film, based on a play by Charles Fuller, is set on an all-black military base in Louisiana. When a sergeant is murdered, his death is investigated by Captain Richard Davenport, a lawyer and one of the few high-ranking black officers in the entire U.S. military. As the captain investigates, tensions between black soldiers and the white officers who conduct basic combat training come to light. The original stage work, A Soldiers Play, made its late Broadway debut last year; in an interview at the time, Fuller explained why he chose World War II as the setting. Whenever you think of World War II and World War I, you think of whites, he said. Are we not worth some kind of interest in all these deaths of Africans, African Americans, blacks around the world?
Thursday
SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTER (2012) 8 p.m. on HBO. This retelling of the Snow White tale stars Kristen Stewart as the title role and Charlize Theron as the queen, Ravenna. The film is a departure from the Disney version of 1937, with a much darker approach. Although it is a sometimes fascinating and fascinating application of the latest in cinematic technology, the film attempts to recapture some of the threat of the stories that were once told to scare children rather than console them, wrote AO Scott. in his review for The Times. Its mythical and medieval landscapes are heavily shaded and austere, and its flights of magic are summoned from an area of barely suppressed rage and dangerous power.
Friday
LACK OF CONGENIALITY (2000) 7 p.m. on Bravo. Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock), an FBI agent, realizes that the main terrorists’ next target is a Miss United States pageant. Since there are no other female agents, Hart is invited to go into hiding and enter the contest to help prevent the attack. She is a far cry from the traditional candidate, however. The problem, of course, AO Scott wrote in her review for The Times, is that despite her name, she is spectacularly graceless, totally lacking the balanced femininity that the contest celebrates.
Saturday
FIRE CARTS (nineteen eighty one) 5:45 p.m. on TCM. The two men in this tale, which takes place during the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris, are sprinters representing Great Britain. But their similarities end there. One of them, Harold Abrahams, is the son of a Lithuanian Jew and strives to navigate exactly where he fits in British society. (Being athletic gives him an advantage.) The other, Eric Liddell, was born in China to Christian missionaries and sees running as a platform for him to spread the word of God.
Sunday
THE 78TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 8 p.m. on NBC. The Golden Globes will be broadcast from both coasts. Tina Fey will host part of the Rainbow Room in New York, and Amy Poehler will host the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees for Best Drama include The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Netflix leads with 42 nominations, including for shows like The Queens Gambit, Ozark and The Crown.
