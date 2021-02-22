What’s on TV This Week: Mr. Soul! and the Golden Globes

Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is vast. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, February 22-28. Details and times are subject to change.

Monday

INDEPENDENT LENS: MR. SOUL! (2020) 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). A documentary on the variety show Soul! aired on PBS from 1968 to 73. Soul! was created and hosted by theater producer Ellis Haizlip, and produced by a black team led by women. In an interview with the New York Times, Felipe Luciano, who worked on the production team, explained, Soul! gave viewers the first real sense of the expansion of black culture. This documentary, directed by Melissa Haizlip, the showmaker’s niece, stars Sidney Poitier, Blair Underwood and Patti LaBelle.

TO HAVE AMERICAN 8 p.m. on CNBC. This scam documentary series reaches its end of season exploring the world of social media scammers and crowdfunding. One of the episode’s ploys involves Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark DAmico, who made headlines for setting up a deceptive GoFundMe campaign in 2017 with Johnny Bobbitt, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran as the couple claimed to try to help.

Tuesday

THE BOURNE IDENTITY (2002) 8 p.m. on AMC. Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne, a man suffering from amnesia and saved by a fishing boat. He cannot remember details of his life, including his own name. Bourne begins to remember it and realizes that he speaks French and German. He’s also an expert at hand-to-hand combat, which comes in handy once he starts to outrun authorities targeting him. Mr. Damon at first seems too moody and cerebral to be an action hero, but he fully understands Bournes’ predicament and takes him seriously enough that the unlikely films seem more interesting than they could have been. be otherwise, AO Scott wrote in his review. for The Times.