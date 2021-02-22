Max Homa brings it all home, wins in Riviera – Orange County Register

After missing his first chance to win his world favorite golf tournament on his world favorite golf course, Max Homa put one foot in front of the other. He walked from the 18th green to the 10th tee.

He was three and a half yards from victory at the Genesis Open, with Tiger Woods carrying the trophy. It’s quite embarrassing to miss such a short putt in front of him, Homa would say.

Now he was in the playoffs with Tony Finau, who had just shot a seven-under-64 at Riviera.

There was a minute or two left to kill, so Homa called his wife Lacey.

I think I choked a little, he told her,

Lacey said he actually played really well and that was nothing to worry about. Then she repeated what she had told him on Sunday morning.

Forgive quickly.

She gives me stupid advice every day before playing, Homa said. It was out of left field, but it’s the one she suggested.

Forgiveness must be earned. Homa responded by pulling his tee ball right against a tree trunk, to the left of the 10th green. The shot seemed impossible, but Homa saw a way, and he encapsulated his 50-degree corner and managed to land it low on the hill, then let it turn onto the green, where it stopped. Finau did not make his bird putt, and the game continued.

It ended on the next hole, on the 14th, when Finaus’ tee shot landed in a deep bunker, and even though Homa missed his birdie, Finau couldn’t save the par.

It was Homas’ second win on tour, and it encapsulated the ethereal nature of winning golf. Sometimes this happens no matter what you do.

Our mantra was the stance on perfection, Homa said, referring to himself and his younger brother Joe Greiner. Leave it in the best place. Fred Couples texted me. He says, solid golf wins in Riviera. I remember playing with Tony and Si Woo Kim at American Express a few weeks ago when Si Woo won. I watched what they did. It was nothing special. They just played solid golf.

Homa, of Valencia, was an NCAA champion at Cal. He also lost his PGA card twice, due to unreliable driving. Here he played his last 26 holes without a scarecrow. Sam Burns had led Genesis from Thursday afternoon and led by three with nine holes to go, but his driving gave him up and Homa tied him on the 14th.

Meanwhile, the victory continued to lead to a nerve-racking sideline game against Finau, who was perfect on putts of 10 feet or less until he made it to the playoffs.

Since winning a second tier event in Puerto Rico in 2016, this was the 37th time on the PGA Tour that Finau has finished second to tenth. He was the finalist for three consecutive events.

Finaus’s list of grudges could overtake Tony Sopranos. Instead, he pulled off a weather beaten smile.

I didn’t perform the right shot on the last one and he came back and bit my ass, he said. But I played really well this time. Usually when I got a chance to win I’m not the guy who goes down.

Sport is winning. But you are going to lose a lot more often than you win. I never tire of playing good golf. I’m not going to be the guy who disappears from sunset because he doesn’t win. When I win, it’s going to be like a domino effect.

Years ago, a ban on Riviera fans would have devastated young Max. He insisted on going to the tournament with his father John, an interim coach, and not just because he craved fluffy pretzels, which he did.

This is the place where I learned to love the game, he says.

Providentially, Homa started his career amidst social media, which he expertly manages. He said he had a much larger fan base than his golf had ever earned. Maybe that will change. Homa has finished four Top 25s in his last five events, including a Top One on Sunday

He said he didn’t think being interpreted translates into golf except in the times when I’m acting like the best player in the world, which I know doesn’t.

But there are other times when Tiger actually gives you the trophy, and all of your good hits outnumber your bads, and everyone falls down while you’re standing.

Homa knelt down on the 14th green and let the tear ducts work. Its golf. Everyone needs a little mercy now.