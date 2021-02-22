Judas and the Black Messiah: Why It Took Hollywood So Long to Investigate the FBI | Movie





NOTThe new drama Judas and the Black Messiah dates back to the late 1960s, when the FBI called the Black Panthers the greatest threat to the country’s homeland security. He sought to neutralize them by all available means: infiltration, surveillance and, ultimately, the assassination of Fred Hampton, the black messiah of the title, played with force by Daniel Kaluuya. In J Edgar Hoovers’ mind, the FBI protected our way of life; for many members of the African American community and beyond, the FBI was the threat. For decades Hollywood has touted the FBI as the best of American police, upholding its motto of loyalty, bravery, and integrity, and it’s not hard to see why. Hoover was the master of message control. There was James Cagneys 1935 hit G-Men, for example, a pro-government response to those dangerous gangster movies. Or the story of the FBI in 1959, one of the greatest office accomplishments. Hoover, who was friends with director Mervyn LeRoy, personally ordered covers of scenes he didn’t like and pushed to make James Stewart the archetypal G-Man: athletic, straight, white, male. It helped the office keep files on stars like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and Orson Welles. Who knows what leverage he had? When Hoover heard about the 1967 farce The Presidents Analyst, which demeaned him and the FBI, he would have gone ballistic. The film has disappeared from theaters. And look what happened to Jean Seberg. After supporting the Panthers, the FBI bugged and intimidated the actor, even spreading false rumors about his pregnancy. She committed suicide in 1979. Even after the Hoover regime, Hollywood continued to serve as heroic FBI agents, from Silent Lambs Clarice Starling to Netflixs Mindhunter. Clint Eastwood and Leo DiCaprios ‘biopic J Edgar seemed more interested in Hoovers’ repressed sexuality than his racism, while in Alan Parkers Mississippi Burning the FBI was even portrayed as the white savior of the civil rights movement, confronting the Ku Klux Klan. Now we are starting to see alternative perspectives. The recent MLK / FBI doc, which details the bureau’s efforts to sabotage the Martin Luther Kings movement, is said to be an introduction to Judas and the Black Messiah. Kristen Stewarts’ recent biopic didn’t exactly do Seberg justice, but was at least a sign that the industry could finally take control of the office. In the same vein, Lee Danielss USA vs Billie Holiday details the persecution of singers by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, the FBI’s partners in crime prevention. Of course, the FBI has also done some good (it really attacked the Klan), but it can hardly complain that it was investigated further.

