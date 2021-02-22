Louise Redknapp thanks fans for their support after revealing she had suicidal thoughts during her split from Jamie

LOUISE Redknapp thanked fans for their support after revealing that she had been having suicidal thoughts since her split from Jamie Redknapp.

The star, 46, said she feared being on trial after admitting she considered “walking past a bus” amid her marital problems.

5 Louise Redknapp thanked fans for their support after revealing she was considering suicide after her divorce

But Louise, 46, said she was inundated with warm messages from her supporters after sharing her battle for mental health, which she documents in her new autobiography You’ve Got This.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to hit the grassroots and thanks everyone, for all the messages I received today.

“’Youve Got This is by no means a told autobiography, but I am talking about many different aspects of my life – the good, the bad and other lessons I learned along the way.

“I really hope this book will help, empower and bring some kind of light to anyone who has been through or is going through something that has not been easy.

5 Louise, 46, opens up about her battle for mental health in her new autobiography

“It’s very difficult to open because there is so much judgment, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today, but the only thing I have learned in recent years is that kindness can really go very far!

“So to all of you who contacted me today, thank you, I will respond to as many of you as I can… you all understood!”

Louise and football expert Jamie, 47, separated three years ago and she has since said she wished she had fought harder to save their 19-year marriage.

Ex-Eternal star Louise married Liverpool ace Jamie in 1998. They have sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12. They divorced in 2017.

She left her husband after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, but has since said that she worries she will never fall in love again and has not been on a date since the split.

5 The couple had been married for 19 years Credit: Rex Features

In an interview with Mail on Sunday You Magazine, she said it was the thought of her two children that kept her from committing suicide, but said at one point that she “wanted” to die.

She said: I would be standing in central London and wondering if it would be easier for a bus to get me out.

I would just have to go out at the wrong time and it would be over.

She admitted that she was seriously considering suicide and added: I think so, for a split second.

I was like, I really wish it all went away. But I have two little men who need me more than anything.

5 She says the thought of leaving her sons, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, kept her from taking her own life Credit: Instagram

5 Louise pictured with her youngest son Beau Credit: Instagram

Louise Redknapp says she regrets leaving husband Jamie saying I wish I would try to save the marriage

“This is where my selfishness ends. It was the only thing that kept me going.

Louise said of the breakup: I should have paused and thought about other people and just had a little more time to figure out why I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore.

I wish I had tried. I want to say to anyone who is considering running, “Slow down, don’t run”. “