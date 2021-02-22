Entertainment
Louise Redknapp thanks fans for their support after revealing she had suicidal thoughts during her split from Jamie
LOUISE Redknapp thanked fans for their support after revealing that she had been having suicidal thoughts since her split from Jamie Redknapp.
The star, 46, said she feared being on trial after admitting she considered “walking past a bus” amid her marital problems.
But Louise, 46, said she was inundated with warm messages from her supporters after sharing her battle for mental health, which she documents in her new autobiography You’ve Got This.
The singer wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to hit the grassroots and thanks everyone, for all the messages I received today.
“’Youve Got This is by no means a told autobiography, but I am talking about many different aspects of my life – the good, the bad and other lessons I learned along the way.
“I really hope this book will help, empower and bring some kind of light to anyone who has been through or is going through something that has not been easy.
“It’s very difficult to open because there is so much judgment, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today, but the only thing I have learned in recent years is that kindness can really go very far!
“So to all of you who contacted me today, thank you, I will respond to as many of you as I can… you all understood!”
Louise and football expert Jamie, 47, separated three years ago and she has since said she wished she had fought harder to save their 19-year marriage.
Ex-Eternal star Louise married Liverpool ace Jamie in 1998. They have sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12. They divorced in 2017.
She left her husband after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, but has since said that she worries she will never fall in love again and has not been on a date since the split.
In an interview with Mail on Sunday You Magazine, she said it was the thought of her two children that kept her from committing suicide, but said at one point that she “wanted” to die.
She said: I would be standing in central London and wondering if it would be easier for a bus to get me out.
I would just have to go out at the wrong time and it would be over.
She admitted that she was seriously considering suicide and added: I think so, for a split second.
I was like, I really wish it all went away. But I have two little men who need me more than anything.
“This is where my selfishness ends. It was the only thing that kept me going.
Louise said of the breakup: I should have paused and thought about other people and just had a little more time to figure out why I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore.
I wish I had tried. I want to say to anyone who is considering running, “Slow down, don’t run”. “
YOU’RE NOT ALONE
EVERY 90 minutes in the UK a life is lost to suicide.
It does not discriminate, touching the lives of people from all corners of society – from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, to reality stars and footballers.
It’s the biggest killer of people under 35, deadlier than cancer and car crashes.
And men are three times more likely to kill themselves than women.
Yet it is rarely talked about, a taboo that threatens to continue its murderous rampage unless we all stop and wake up, now.
That’s why The Sun launched the You’re Not Alone campaign.
The goal is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our part to help save lives.
Let’s all vow to ask for help when we need it, and let’s listen to others … You are not alone.
If you, or someone you know, needs help coping with mental health issues, the following organizations can support you:
