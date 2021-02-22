The Community Read book describes the renovation of exterior and interior spaces

PORT TOWNSEND – Historically, Melody Sky Eisler was not a homebody. But like most states in Washington, the director of the Port Townsend library became one in the spring of 2020.

She took a kind of trip with local author Erica Bauermeister. Entitled “House Lessons: Renovating a Life,” the book turned out to be an extremely relevant 2021 community reading.

“I love that Erica is such a philosopher,” Eisler said, as Bauermeister’s book chronicles the long, dirty process of repairing the house she just bought.

“House Lessons” is an essay paper on not only the house, but also the marriage and family that live there.

Eisler spoke with Bauermeister about creating a community reading that would bring people together – mostly online – to explore their own living spaces. They also wanted to recognize the housing crisis in Jefferson County.

With funding from the Port Townsend Public Library Foundation and the Friends of Port Townsend Library, some 400 copies of “House Lessons” were purchased and made available for payment via PTpubliclibrary.org. Audiobooks and eBooks are also available through the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

Bauermeister, for his part, has had many discussions about ‘house lessons’ since its release 11 months ago.

“I love the conversations about this book. I love watching people see their homes in a whole new light, ”she says.

Readers talk about the renovation of physical space as well as interior space, and the things they do and don’t want to keep in their lives.

Erica Bauermeister’s memoir on the move to Port Townsend is the city library’s 2021 community reading selection. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)

Eisler and his team organized six free public events around the book.

And if you haven’t had time to read it – or if you haven’t got your hands on a copy yet – that’s no barrier to participation, she said.

For starters, the library is working with the Port Townsend Film Festival to broadcast “Community First: A Home for the Homeless,” a documentary about a project in Austin, TX.

Bauermeister is inspired by its history and that of Peter’s Place, a transitional housing community in Port Hadlock.

These projects are examples of what can happen when only a few motivated people come together, said Bauermeister, with the common goal of helping neighbors find a safe and warm place.

This is the library’s 16th annual community reading, Eisler said, and it’s unlike any other; she and Bauermeister are eagerly awaiting the online events all the same.

“We are relearning what community means,” said the author.

This book and the events surrounding it will give people chances to connect with the creative and literary people who live here, Eisler hopes.

The art exhibit at the downtown Grover Gallery features works by Max Grover, Liz Reutlinger and Joe Wuts. The March 18 Book Talk Night features local architect Richard Berg, a member of the city’s historic preservation committee.

And all of those copies of “House Lessons,” which Eisler encourages readers to share once they’re done, were purchased through Imprint Bookstore of Port Townsend.

As for Bauermeister, 61, also author of the novels “The Scent Keeper” and “Joy for Beginners”, she is working on another work of fiction about “how we all see the same thing differently”.

“House Lessons” will probably be her only memoir, she added. It took 19 years to write and, several times, to rewrite.

“Some things take time as we learn,” she says.

Here is the list of free events from Port Townsend Community Read:

March 1-7: “The community first: a home for the homeless”, a documentary broadcast online via PTFilmfest.com.

March 1, 2 p.m .: Discussion at the Book Lover’s Café on “Home Lessons” via Zoom with Melody Sky Eisler, Library Director.

March 13-14, from 10 a.m. to noon: “Jump Start Your Memoir” writing workshop with Erica Bauermeister via Zoom. Register on PTpubliclibrary.org or 360-385-3181.

March 18, 7 p.m .: Discussion of the online community book on “House Lessons” with Richard Berg of Terrapin Architecture.

March 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m .: ‘The Little House’ StoryWalk for kids and families along the Kah Tai Lagoon Path.

March 25, 7 p.m .: Meet author Erica Bauermeister by reading “House Lessons” via Zoom. Signed copies can be purchased from Imprint Books, 820 Water St.

