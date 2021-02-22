Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan REVEALS what she and Saif Ali Khan discuss more than Bollywood movies because she says they’re similar
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adored father-daughter duos. In a recent conversation with a magazine, Sara recounted her conversations with her father Saif and surprisingly they don’t include talking about Bollywood movies.
Among the popular father-daughter duos in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are the most articulate who still manage to steal the show with their conversations. When the two had appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan, it was like magic and everyone saw the right equation between them. Whenever Sara’s new project is announced, Saif is known to be upfront and honest about it, and time and time again, her statements have left everyone in awe. Now, in a recent chat, Sara has revealed what she and her dad talk about the most. when they are together.
As Sara became the cover star for the February edition of Elle India, she opened up about her connection to Saif. She shared that she and the Tanhaji actor had a good laugh about their ability to talk about history more than Bollywood movies. Speaking of her father, Sara recalled her trip with him to Italy. She shared how it was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays and that it’s something that she and Saif really love to do.
We’re both history nerds and we laugh at the fact that we talk about Hitler and Stalin more than movies and Bollywood.
Sara Ali Khan
Sharing this, Sara said: “I remember those vacations with him in Italy which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays, it’s something my dad and I really, really enjoy it. We’re both history nerds, and we laugh at the fact that we talk about Hitler and Stalin more than movies and Bollywood. “
Meanwhile, Saif recently welcomed her second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan and took a break to spend time with the newborn. Post him, he will start working on Adipurush with Prabhas. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.
