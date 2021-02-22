Taapsee Pannu to star with 1992 Scam actor Pratik Gandhi in Crazy Comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan





Taapsee Pannu has announced another movie – Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after Do Baa Raa’s announcement. PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 22, 2021 3:17 p.m. IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is on a roll; a few days after announcing her new movie with Anurag Kashyap, she announced another movie – Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. It will be directed by Arshad Syed. Sharing the news, she wrote on Twitter: “Now is the time to make you all laugh.” She had shared a note from the film’s producer, Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Kapur. Earlier today, Roy Kapur Films’ Twitter handle wrote: “Happy to announce our next production, a crazy comedy filled with twists and turns in the search for a missing ladki! #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? With @taapsee and @ pratikg80, produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur and written and directed by @justarshad. On floors soon! “ Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted to inform that work on the film will begin towards the end of the year. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome their baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother Taapsee went on a filming spree – during the last stop of last year she was busy filming her movie, Rashmi Rocket. In January, the film ended and moved on to its next, almost immediately, which was Atul Kasbekar’s production Looop Lapeta. The actor then announced Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baaraa. She has also completed the shooting of her film, Haseen Dillruba and a Tamil film, Jana Gana Mana. Related stories To close

