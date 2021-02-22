Entertainment
The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moores will take place on Saturday
CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moores’ funeral will take place this Saturday near his family’s home in Bedfordshire.
He will receive military honors in service, which is attended by eight members of his family.
The World War II veteran died on February 2 at the age of 100 after contracting Covid-19.
His family worked closely with Bedfordshire Police before announcing details of his funeral in an attempt to prevent supporters from gathering.
In a statement confirming the news, they called on the public to stay home to pay their respects.
He said: Over the past year our father has spoken openly about his death and funeral, and wondered aloud if interest in him over the past 12 months would mean that we would need some help. ‘have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the supplement. guests.
Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to organize a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday.While we understand that so many people want to pay tribute to our Father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home.
We have been contacted by so many people asking what they can do to honor our father, so we have put together an online condolence book. People can also donate to the Captain Tom Foundation, plant a tree in his memory, or donate to a charity of your choice.
During the last few months of his life, our father had spent many enjoyable hours writing a book he chose to call Captain Toms Life Lessons, which he planned to publish just before his 101stbirthday. Sadly, hell will never be able to share this with you personally.
The last chapter is so poignant and reading it brings us so much comfort and warmth, so we share the last chapternow as a thank you, from our father Tom and us as a family, for the love and kindness that the Nation and the world have shown him. .
The condolence book for Sir Tom can be found here.
Parts of the funeral will be filmed by the BBC so that those who have supported Sir Tom can be part of the ceremony, which is attended by his two daughters, Hannah and Lucy, four grandchildren and son-in-law.
Once the Covid-19 restrictions allow, the family will intern the ashes of Sir Toms in Yorkshire, where he will rest with his parents and grandparents on the Moore family grounds.
A family friend told The Sun: Captain Tom’s family have been helped by the police to announce the date of his funeral because the last thing they want is anyone to put themselves in danger.
They know that many people will want to honor him and they ask that it be done safely.
The ceremony, in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, will be an intimate family sendoff and will honor all he has accomplished in his life.
Sir Tom decided to raise 1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 tours of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday last April, but his efforts struck a chord in the nation and donations poured in, resulting in a fundraiser of gigantic funds of more than 32 million.
His memory was honored with a nationwide applause led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and charities aided by Sir Tom have said they will ensure his legacy will last for years and years to come.
Sir Toms’ work has been recognized by the Queen and he was knighted in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.
After his death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which read: Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Capt Sir Tom and his family in Windsor last year.
His thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, acknowledging the inspiration he has provided to the entire nation and others across the world.
