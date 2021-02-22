Domestic help company BookMyBai bans serving Bollywood celebrities





BookMyBai wrote about five celebrities they believe abused domestic helpers.

BookMyBai, an app that provides cooking, cleaning and other services provided by a domestic helper, officially refused to extend its services to Bollywood celebrities in an article posted on its Blog Calling their experiences with Bollywood celebrities “no less than horrific,” the company said Bollywood celebrities operate the services. They cite the examples of five of these celebrities. They allege that one forced the domestic helper to miss his mother’s last rites, another threatened to send bouncers to the office until the company paid the client’s money back and a third physically abused an aide and threatened to criticize the company on Twitter if it didn’t provide a replacement. So far, BookMyBai has worked with 20 celebrities. In one case, they claim that a celebrity has harassed an aide to the extent that she has run away from town and is too scared to return. The author of the post indicated that the chambermaids were unwilling to report cases of abuse to the police because they could not afford to take time off work to get to the police station when called by. agents. “These are just a few cases that I have listed. We have never come across a case like this with our famous clients. Even if there is a lack of service, we resolve the problem mutually and come to a However, these celebrities have shaken our confidence in each of them and we have now issued a blanket ban, ”the blog post read. indefinite

