Entertainment
How a Lac-Saint-Jean taxidermy store turned to Hollywood to survive a pandemic
In the village of Normandin, just west of Lac Saint-Jean, the business is well known for its fur clothing and accessories, as befits a local business in a town that has a wildlife preserve just outside the town. outside its civic boundaries.
But Bilodeau Canada’s usual activity has largely dried up in the pandemic, in particular its long-standing specialty: taxidermy. The international market for stuffed wildlife has fallen to almost nothing due to the slowdown in international air freight, so the company has turned to another. Hollywood.
In the workshop that bears his name at the company’s headquarters, chief taxidermist Angelo Gagnon puts the finishing touches on an extraordinary project.
“I work for an American mini-series. In the story, they are in a pandemic and it is a return to earth, so they have to hunt a deer to survive. So we stuffed a whole deer to make it flexible. , so it looks like it just got kicked out, ”said the craftsman, who has been honing his craft for 30 years. “Then, in the following scenes, there will be deer meat hanging from the ceiling, so we reproduced the four quarters of meat and the back fillets.
The animal and fake meat will feature prominently in a series set to air on HBO in 2022. Eleven station, and is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. The show is one of several productions that have managed to keep on touring despite the pandemic disruptions.
It’s a welcome lifeline for Bilodeau, and it’s one of many, in fact.
“For this type of contract, we probably have double what we had in the same period last year. That will never bring back what we did [in terms of revenue] last year, but it keeps everyone busy. These are fun contracts, it’s a great challenge and it allows us to develop new skills “, declared Samuel Bilodeau, director of international sales of the company.” It’s like a balm on the wound, it is on.
The Normandin firm was first involved in film screen projects in 2006, when it developed and manufactured a number of remote-controlled beavers for the Quebec-France co-production.The beaver river.
Some of the company’s costumes and products were also featured in the American film. One night at the museum.It has also subcontracted its services to a number of Quebec productions such asBiological clockandSeller.
Fewer international customers
In a regular year, Bilodeau Canada, which has 90 employees, exports most of its products to collectors, museums and government departments in 27 countries. But the pandemic put an end to it all.
“It’s been a complicated year. The international side has slowed down, there are fewer trips so fewer planes in the sky and transport costs have skyrocketed. It’s normal, there is less supply. customers have delayed their orders, ”Bilodeau said. “Depending on the part of the world, we could be talking about a 40% increase in air freight costs. A box that cost me $ 6,000 to ship to China last year is costing me $ 11,000 this year.
The good news is that the film and television market has allowed owner Mario Bilodeau to continue investing in business development despite the pandemic. He just donated $ 700,000 for a new multipurpose exhibition space.
“We’re going to show mechanical animals, robots and talking animals. All kinds of little things … out of the ordinary,” he said.
