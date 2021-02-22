Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik: home already missing

The actor was the only candidate to have spent nearly five months on the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik said her only mantra was to touch everyone’s hearts with an honest game plan in the house, adding that she was already missing the house where she stayed for more than 100 days. Rubina won Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy by being crowned winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She beat Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

“I had always prayed to reach the final because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone’s hearts by living honestly. Winning the trophy went to “kismat ka khel”. I had left it to fate, but when I meet hard work it’s the most beautiful thing that can ever happen, ”said Rubina.

The actor was the only candidate to have spent nearly five months on the show hosted by Salman Khan. Now that she’s going home with the trophy, she’s already missing the Bigg Boss house. “I miss the house. Now I feel like I can’t go back, so all the feeling of lack is showing up. I actually miss the house already, ”said Rubina.

What does she plan to do with the amount she earned on the show? “I have the trophy in my lap like my baby and I didn’t know I had a winning amount too! So honestly I don’t know what I’m going to do, ”said Rubina.

Rubina has had her fair share of friends and enemies around the house. Does she plan to be friends with former roommates off the show? “I’m on a clean slate and can’t wait to build a good, healthy relationship from now on,” she said.