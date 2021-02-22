Busch Gardens: Water Country opens in May





The weather can be gray and chilly, but having fun in the sun is less than 100 days with Water Country USA opening scheduled for the season on May 22. “Virginias Biggest Waterpark” features exciting water rides, including Virginias’ first coaster, which uses water jets to propel a 4-person raft down an 850-foot slide. Thrill seekers hop aboard a 4-person raft and climb and descend steep hills, through tunnels and speed through the wide open space of massive saucer-shaped features, according to the parks website. The steep angles of the saucers provide a feeling of falling and diving as runners run along the edges. Cutback Water Coaster features the latest in turbine technology and takes water powered coasters to a whole new level with jaw-dropping turns, super-fast drops and thrilling speeds. For those seeking a more relaxing experience, the cabanas, lounge chairs, and amenities available provide a beach vibe. The park emphasizes its commitment to safety and plans to release full details of its COVID-19 safety precautions as opening day approaches. A variety of ticket plans are available, including 2 park packages with Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Last month, Busch Gardens announced that the theme park will be open in January, February and early March for the first time in its history. In addition, he has planned three special outdoor events with limited capacity. The second, Mardi Gras, runs until February 28 and features special entertainment, activities and culinary delights. A St. Patrick’s Day celebration is scheduled for March. YOU WANT TO SEE THESE STORIES: Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox







