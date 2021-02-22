Covid Spike: Will Bollywood Filming Stop?





IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Jugg jeeyo jug. Photograph: Courtesy Varun Dhawan / Instagram The shooting of Karan Johar’s production Jugg jug jeeyo was completed despite a screeching halt after actors Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan as well as director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost finished. The future of Bollywood film shooting looks bleak. We hear that the government could reimpose a ban on filming. A government source informs Subhash K Jha, “The decision to reopen theaters and resume filming is believed to be premature. We should have waited until next year when the COVID situation was clearer. Filming at this time is not secure.” IMAGE: Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly, who filmed for her popular series Anupamaa 24/7 says, “Every day we race against the clock to finish episodes. During these times of COVID, it is no easy task. But we spend so much time together that we forget about COVID once we’re on set each morning. “I spend more time with the cast and crew Anupamaa than I do with my family, ”she said. “I have a seven year old son and a mother-in-law at home. I thank producer Rajan Shahi and director Romesh Kalra for the success of Anupamaa and insisting on having me on board. They took every precaution (against COVID-19). “ Saif Ali Khan thought it was dangerous to shoot Bunty Aur Babli 2 during COVID times. In fact, the real reason he took paternity leave was to protect his children from infection. IMAGE: The Heropanti 2 poster. Meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have abandoned their filming plans Heropanti 2 in Europe. They will now opt for locations in and around India. “Shooting across Europe is not only reckless at this point, it’s also unnecessarily expensive,” says a source. “We should explore more sites in India, and that is what we are doing in Heropanti 2. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos