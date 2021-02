The Only Fools and Horses actor who also starred in the UK version of Friends

Actress Gina Bellman is probably best known for playing Jane Christie in Coupling, the UK response to the hit sitcom Friends – but did you know she was also on an episode of Only Fools and Horses? In an episode of the famous BBC sitcom, which originally aired in 1989, Bellman plays the role of a vacation rep in Mallorca, Spain. Del Boy, Rodney and Cassandra visit Spain after Rodney wins an art competition, but organizers believe he is 14, forcing them to lie between their teeth about his age. Carmen, Bellmans ‘character, is sometimes suspicious of Rodneys’ age, but she finds no evidence of this. For more information and features about London delivered straight to your inbox sign up for our newsletter here . Get the latest London news straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest breaking news as notifications on your screen. The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever. You can download it on Android here and Apple here. It’s a small role, but for all fans of Coupling and Only Fools and Horses, it’s fun to watch Bellman appear in an old episode of the sitcom before he becomes histrionic Jane. It was one of Bellman’s first acting roles, before starring in Coupling and Jekyll. Coupling and Jekyll were directed by Steven Moffat, a director and writer with an impressive number of writing credits behind him within British canon – including Doctor Who and Sherlock. The pairing was seen as the Brits’ response to Friends, due to many key similarities between the two shows. Aired on the BBC for four years, it followed the lives of six friends in their early 30s as they dealt with dating, sex, friendship and other mishaps. It debuted to unimpressive audience ratings but gained popularity over the course of the series and won Best TV Comedy at the 2003 British Comedy Awards. Bellmans’ character Jane is ex-girlfriend of Steve, a character based on Steven Moffat himself. In the late 2000s, Bellman became a main character in Leverage, a Robin Hood-style heist show, where a team of thieves steal wealthy businesses and give back to those they’ve wronged. Have you seen Bellman’s Only Fools and Horses episode? Let us know in the comments.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos