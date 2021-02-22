



Almost a year after Covid-19 closed offices across America, many workplaces remain in stasis. But six months ago, Demerie Danielson was hired to help bring at least one industry back to work in person: the film industry. Danielson, a registered nurse, quit her job at an Albuquerque hospital for a brand new role: Covid Compliance Officer for VIP StarNetwork, a healthcare provider for major local movies and TVs. It is a subsidiary of Inverse Medical, a supplier of medical equipment. With his medical expertise in his back pocket, Danielson learned how to safely reopen a workplace on the fly – and has since done so for seven Netflix and Amazon Prime productions, including the upcoming film. The harder they fall, with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba. His experience could prove crucial for American business leaders, especially those considering their own return to the office in the midst of the vaccine rollout in the country. Here are Danielson’s top four recommendations: 1. Tailor your solutions to the specific needs of your business. There is no one-size-fits-all solution here, says Danielson. Each of its productions featured different Covid-19 plans, personalized according to the number of people involved and the types of locations used. As New Mexico’s coronavirus guidelines change from month to month, it adjusts each film set accordingly, such as modulating the amount of disinfection on touch points like doorknobs when local cases have increased. and decreased. Start by assessing risk, especially around air circulation and the ability to socialize. Then, create protocols around personal protective equipment, Covid-19 testing, and surface disinfection. If in doubt, Danielson adds, refer to the local Covid councils in your state or city. “We always want to make sure that we have the right filtration of the airflow if we are inside a building,” she says. “We’re always going to make sure to keep people at a distance socially.” But employees should know, she says, that your policies could change at any time. 2. Prioritize Covid-19 rapid turnaround testing. As vaccines are still scarce, your testing protocol could make or break your return to the office. Danielson generally divides workers into two categories: people who interact with each other on a regular basis and people who only occasionally visit in person. Infrequent visitors need two consecutive negative tests before showing up for work, while regular visitors are tested daily, sometimes several times a day. Daily tests only work because the VIP StarNetwork labs can process test results within hours. Even a 24-hour turnaround, Danielson says, wouldn’t be fast enough. Outsourcing with a private lab to achieve this goal is a potentially expensive proposition: Johonniuss Chemweno, CEO of VIP StarNetwork and Inverse Medical, says his company typically spends 5-20% of a film’s overall budget on film. Covid security, and one of Danielson’s recent projects, Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix movie Army of the dead, has an estimated budget of $ 70 million. Still, Danielson points out that until you can afford to create a truly rigorous testing program on the same day, you just can’t risk bringing your employees back on a daily basis. “If you don’t have the ability to get your results within hours, you could expose everyone in your business and have to shut them down,” she says. “Shutting down your business for days or weeks is costly again.” 3. Plan for rule breakers. Most of your employees are likely to be as dedicated to staying safe and healthy as you are, especially if their ability to work depends on it. Some, however, could push the boundaries of your mask or test policies, and you need a plan to deal with it ahead of time. Danielson says most of the protocol violations she’s seen have come from a place of habit – people accidentally behave the way they did before the pandemic – so she rarely reacts with anger. Rather, she strives to gain the offender’s trust through honesty and education, explaining why policies exist and how they relate to local positivity rates. Repeat offenders are sent home because they have become a health risk to everyone else. “You can’t really say no,” Danielson says. “You’re going to have to do this if you want to work.” 4. Stay strict, even during vaccine deployment. It will be tempting to relax your standards for vaccinated employees, especially as vaccines are increasingly available to the general public this year. Not so fast, Danielson says: Until more is known about the effectiveness of vaccines, especially against multiple new and highly contagious strains of the virus, you will need to remain vigilant. Additionally, your employees may be vaccinated, but their families may not – and it is not yet clear whether those vaccinated can still spread the virus as carriers. “Social distancing is going to last for a while,” Danielson says. “We will have to continue to use the protocols that we have implemented to clean up areas with high contact. Even the need to test, I have a feeling it’s going to take a while, until we know how well our vaccines are working. “

