St. Lucia County Fair requires masks this year amid COVID-19





The St. Lucia County Fair instituted some health precautions to continue the show this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fairgrounds west of Fort Pierce will be filled with fair trade food, carnival rides and daily entertainment from February 26 to March 7. The location has been used for massCOVID-19 vaccination clinics, but none will be scheduled until the fair is over, St. Lucia County spokesman Erick Gill told TCPalm. The highlights of this year’s fair, themed country nights, carnival lights, are: After:Martin County Fair reimagined for COVID There will be no midnight madness this year. The fair, which is now in its 56th year after first appearing on Airport Road in 1966, typically draws between 110,000 and 120,000 people throughout the 10 days of the event, but smaller crowds are expected this year, said Christine Iannottisaid, director of the show. COVID is going to change our presence and we expect, she said, the addition of the virus has also caused many changes based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ve been planning for almost a year. “ COVID Precautions The salon has set up these COVID procedures: All advanced tickets are available at a discounted rate online to reduce contact

Ticket windows have protective covers for employees and customers

No entry to anyone diagnosed with COVID or showing symptoms

COVID safety-trained volunteers and staff tasked with wearing masks and performing random temperature checks at entry points, monitoring guests to build social distancing, and sanitizing all common contact surfaces between performances

Bathroom staff will clean after each use

All seating areas have been reconfigured to promote social distancing

Foodservice zones adhere to CDC guidelines for restaurants and food services

Tables with attached cleaning wipes for anyone to clean them

All commercial sellers must wear face protection at all times

Vigilantes over 6 years old must wear a face mask when not eating or drinking

Hand hygiene and hand washing stations in several locations

Vigilantes must use sanitation stations before entering each amusement ride and attraction, as well as before and after consuming food and drink

Separate entrances and exits, signs showing traffic and queue instructions, plus features to minimize close contact, especially when standing in a queue

The signs remind vigilantes to adhere to CDC guidelines. CDC Guidelines As with any event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, attending large gatherings even outdoors and socially distant ignores CDC guidelines to “avoid crowds.” “The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19,” according to the CDC website. “Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers or movie theaters puts you at a higher risk of COVID-19.” The CDC urges people to do the following: Avoid indoor spaces that are not ventilated with fresh air

Always wear a mask in public that covers the nose and mouth and is attached under the chin, except for children under 2 years old

Use only disinfectants that are on the approved list of the Environmental Protection Agency. For arrivals and traveling amusement parks, the CDC specifically offers these guidelines to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to a “moderate” level: Social distance, even on the merry-go-round

All staff and guests wear masks

Guests sit on unassisted rides

Limit games to self-service machines played by one person at a time

Replace shared objects between uses

Clean and disinfect heavily affected surfaces between uses. St. Lucia County Fair When: From February 26 to March 7

From February 26 to March 7 Or: St. Lucia County Fairground, Riding and Events Center, 15601 W. Midway Road, Fort Pierce

St. Lucia County Fairground, Riding and Events Center, 15601 W. Midway Road, Fort Pierce Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m. on Sundays (entrance doors close 90 minutes before closing time)

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m. on Sundays (entrance doors close 90 minutes before closing time) Admission: $ 8 for adults, $ 3 for children before February 26; $ 15 for 13 and over, $ 5 for 6 to 12, free for 5 and under, $ 8 for 50 and over and veterans at the door (parking is free)

$ 8 for adults, $ 3 for children before February 26; $ 15 for 13 and over, $ 5 for 6 to 12, free for 5 and under, $ 8 for 50 and over and veterans at the door (parking is free) Discounts: Entry of $ 1 for children 12 and under on Saturday, $ 2 off 1 entry with 2 cans on Sunday, free entry on Monday and Wednesday, entry of $ 75 and armbands for car of 8 people, entry of 1 $ and $ 1 rides on Thursday

Entry of $ 1 for children 12 and under on Saturday, $ 2 off 1 entry with 2 cans on Sunday, free entry on Monday and Wednesday, entry of $ 75 and armbands for car of 8 people, entry of 1 $ and $ 1 rides on Thursday Website: stluciecountyfair.org

stluciecountyfair.org Phone: 772-464-2910 Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm’s journalist and entertainment columnist dedicated to finding the best things to do on Treasure Coast. Follow her on Twitter at@TCPalmLaurie or Facebook atfaceboook.com/TCPalmLaurie.







