Soak in spiritual ecstasy! How Bollywood Helped Bring Sufis To The Masses

Beyond ideas of wrongdoing and good deeds, there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in this grass, the world is too full to talk about it.

– Rumi

This is a quote that has been used extensively. There are times when we are often moved and influenced by the words of famous Sufi saints and writers. In simple language, Sufi means pure and Sufi music is often defined as soul music. Not a popular or mainstream music genre, the Qawwali Sufi influence in Bollywood had been simmering for the longest time until it completely took over and became a fad.

To put it in perspective, if you follow the book definition of Sufism, Sufism is a way of life in which a deeper identity is discovered and lived. This deeper identity, beyond the already known personality, is in harmony with all that exists. This deeper identity, or essential self, has capacities for awareness, action, creativity, and love that go far beyond the capacities of the superficial personality, according to sufism.org.

In the context of cinema, modern Sufi music takes traditional subtleties into consideration before presenting it to the masses. It stands firmly on the fine line between its full commercialization and maintaining the spiritual ecstasy that Sufimusic promises.

With popular names like Wadali Brothers, Abida Parveen, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rabbi Shergill to name a few representing this touching genre, Sufi music has flourished immensely over the years.

Personally, my first date with Sufi music was with retro success. Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke Husn Walon Ne. Played at every family party, I often wondered what was about this song that puts the elders in a peaceful trance and makes them groove like nobodys watching them. Their ethereal smiles began to draw me to this genre.

Cut to new-age Bollywood films that have actively taken the burden of including soulful and soulful music. If you remember correctly, singer Kailash Kher stood out with her unique voice and song Allah Ke Bande. It was always considered to have a very specialized audience. The movie that featured this song didn’t make much noise but the song received rave reviews. He hit the nail on the head again with Ya Rabba at Salaam-e-Ishq. This song was a perfect blend of pain and longing for love. At the same time, he also hypnotized his fans with his song Teri Deewani.

In the early 2000s, songs like Ya Ali from Gangster and Chaand Sifarish from Fanaa began to attract the interest of many music lovers. The 2000s were a boom phase for the Sufi and Qawwali genre where many filmmakers got used to adding gravity to their OST films by including touching numbers.

After 2005 there was a shower of songs as this trend completely took over the commercial scene. Straight from Anwar’s song Maula Mere Maula (which obviously became more popular than the movie), Hrithik Roshan twirls in a trance on Jodha Akbar’s song Khwaja Mere Khwaja to the emotional turmoil of the SRKs featured in the song Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan in Chak De Inde !, there was a strong rise in Sufi music.

People preferred to swing on those numbers rather than thrilling party songs.

Eventually, that trend almost started to fade when AR Rahman completely changed the game with the song Kun Faya Kun in 2011. Imtiaz Alis Rockstar’s movie was loaded with songs so amazing that each one was precious but c is this number that spoke. soul of everyone.

They say that Sufi music has a relaxing and meditative effect on the mind. The melody of the instruments and spiritual lyrics have the power to melt even the coldest hearts. Kun Faya Kun was the perfect example. Shot within the golden walls of Delhis Nizamuddin Dargah, this song is an honest tribute to the Almighty. It didn’t stop here, we were then introduced to many tracks such as Mere Rashke Qamar from 2017 film Baadshaho and Bhar Do Jholi from 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

While many are misguided on the facts, Sufi music by no means advocates any particular religion or God. It aims to promote only harmony and love among all religions without any boundaries and professes pure love for the Creator, the supreme power.

The love for Sufi music is not limited only to the homeland, neighboring countries and other countries in the Middle East, legendary singer from the West, Bob Dylan was also very influenced by this genre. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he once said that he drew inspiration from Sufism. He even had a favorite Egyptian Sufi singer named Om Kalsoum.

Instead of going the path of cultural divide, it is vital that we recognize this kind of music as something that is only about love for one another and divine love for our Creator – a form of offering of peace and a symbol of love handed down from generation to generation.