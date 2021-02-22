Family and friends of missing Hollywood woman doing what they can to find her – CBS Miami





Police: man died in accident after stabbing ex-wife and boyfriendPolice said the boyfriend died at the scene and the ex-wife was in hospital. 5 minutes ago

CBSMiami News Update 02/22/2021 8AMCBSMiami News Update 02/22/2021 8AM 10 minutes ago

Family and friends of missing Hollywood woman doing what they can to find herKarli Barnett reports that friends and relatives of missing 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar are stepping up their search to find her. 31 minutes ago

CBS4 forecast for Monday 02/22/2021CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said today will be a mix of sun and cloud with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. 34 minutes ago

Coast Guard rescued five men on makeshift raft off Lake WorthThe men said they left Cuba 16 days ago. 56 minutes ago

Plane debris rained down on Colorado town after engine caught fireDebra Alfarone reports that the FAA is ordering United Airlines to step up inspections of certain Boeing 777s after a painful flight over the weekend. 58 minutes ago

U.S. set to surpass half a million coronavirus deathsDebra Alfarone explains what experts say we can all do to prevent another outbreak. 1 hour ago

Miccosukee policeman killed in rollover accidentOfficer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez was killed when a tire exploded on his cruiser while on Alligator Alley. 1 hour ago

CBS4 News Morning Headlines 2/22/2021Take a look at the news making the headlines this morning. 1 hour ago

People ran for their lives in South Beach police chaseBrooke Shafer reports that the driver drove through Lummus Park and then hurtled down Ocean Drive. Find out more: https://cbsloc.al/2NSbo3q 1 hour ago

CBSMiami.com Weather 02/22/2021 6AMSun and clouds mixed. A downpour or parasitic thunderstorm is possible. High around 81F. 2 hours ago

COVID vaccination options continue to expand in South FloridaCBS4’s Bobeth Yates reports on increased efforts to slow the spread of COVID. Find out more: https://cbsloc.al/3pKvcTM 13 hours ago

Facing South Florida: Biden ImmigrationAl Crdenas, the former leader of the Florida Republican Party, spoke to Jim DeFede about how he hopes to convince his fellow Republicans that this issue needs to be resolved. 20 hours ago

Facing South Florida: Jared Moskowitz goes downJim DeFede spoke to Moskowitz about his decision to quit. 21 hours ago

CBSMiami.com Sunday Weather 2-21-21CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren has your weather forecast for Sunday. 22 hours ago

United Airlines plane disperses debris throughout Colorado neighborhoodCBS4’s Karli Barnett shares details of the terrifying incident. 22 hours ago

3 Floridians arrested in connection with the attack on the CapitolOn Friday, the Justice Department unveiled an indictment binding nine suspected associates of the right-wing Oath Keepers. Learn more: https://cbsloc.al/3bjM66o 22 hours ago

Noemi Bolivar’s family and friends reunite to search for herCBS4’s Bobeth Yates shares the latest details in the search for the missing Hollywood woman. 22 hours ago

Inter Miami CF sign defenderInter Miami CF announced the signing of England defender Ryan Shawcross on Saturday. 2 days ago

President Biden declares major disaster in TexasResidents of Texas continue to struggle in Texas following a major winter storm. 2 days ago

CBSMiami.com Weather at Your Office 2-20-21 6:00 PMCBS4 News, meteorologist Dave Warren, weather forecast for South Florida. 2 days ago

Trump will make his first public appearance in OrlandoFormer President Donald Trump will make his first appearance since leaving Orlando next week. 2 days ago

100 friends reunite to search for missing Hollywood womanAbout 100 friends and family of missing Hollywood woman Noemi Bolivar have gathered to search for her. 2 days ago

Double fatal shot under investigationMiami-Dade Police detectives are investigating a deadly double shootout in northwest Miami. 2 days ago

