‘I just reacted’: Colorado man fights mountain lion to save dog





ESTES PARK, Colorado. (KDVR) – A Colorado man wants other dog owners to be aware of the dangers of living among mountain lions after saving his dog from a brutal attack last week. “Wildlife is something that has always been in our garden. Knowing this, every morning I open the door, grab a pretty powerful flashlight and sort of scan the hill above us to see if I can catch the reflection of some eyeballs staring at us, ”a said Gene Whannel. Whannel says their property sits along public lands. They spotted mountain lions on surveillance cameras in the area, but saw nothing of concern that morning. He was outside with Sadie, his 9 year old boxer, early in the morning when he heard her moan. Local veterinary hospital sees increase in patient numbers amid winter storm due to animals left in freezing cold

“I got the light on her, I saw she was in a wrestling match with something. From a distance I couldn’t tell what it was, but I suspected a mountain lion, ”Whannel said. Whannel says he searched for a stone or a staff to use as a weapon, but only found a small wooden property marker. “I picked it up, hit the mountain lion once and it kind of made eye contact with me. I took another blow and hit him in the face. Then the mountain lion released Sadie and ran the other way, ”Whannel said. Sadie was seriously injured but was able to walk. She had three-hour surgery at the vet, lost one eye, and received over 70 stitches. Whannel says her morale is good and that she is on the verge of a full recovery. “Considering what she’s been through, she’s doing really well,” Whannel said. 3 financial habits to postpone from the era of the pandemic

Just days after Sadie’s attack, another dog was killed by a mountain lion in Estes Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages people to keep their animals on a leash at all times and to avoid taking them for walks between dusk and dawn, when mountain lions are most active. If your animal is attacked, CPW advises yelling loudly and throwing objects at the mountain lion from a safe distance before getting close. “I will never let Sadie go out into the yard off a leash.” I guess I thought I was taking enough precautions checking with a flashlight to see if I could see the movement, ”Whannel said. More information on living in areas with mountain lions is available on the CPW website.



