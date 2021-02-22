Culture of influence offers a democratic approach to fame

Social media allows ordinary people to achieve immense success. However, influencers should not take their influence on consumers lightly. (Artem Podrez | Pexels)

Celebrity culture is an ever-changing and confusing field populated by unique characters who have captured the world’s attention. The path to fame is arduous, which only a lucky few can ultimately achieve. What does this path look like today?

Currently, the term influencer is inexorably linked to celebrity status. Defined as someone with the power to affect the buying habits or quantifiable actions of others by uploading some form of original content, the influencer is a product of the technological age. While celebrities more traditional than athletes, musicians and movie stars are still revered, they are bound to share the limelight with influencers. Likewise, influencers and other mainstream celebrities must continue to be held accountable for their actions.

In the end, the shift in the content consumed, or rather the explosion of new media, caused this new type of celebrity. Social media can be accessed by anyone, instead of having to appeal to conventional holders of power, such as media executives or record labels. There is no barrier to entry, and those who achieve fame are always entertaining for some audiences. In this sense, what the journey of the modern influencer offers is both democratizing and a viable career.

A recent Nielsen study notes that YouTube reaches more people aged 18 to 49 overall than all linear TV networks combined. While a portion of YouTube content is created from traditional business entities, such as music videos or TV shows produced by YouTube through YouTube Originals, the vast majority of the billion hours of video watched on YouTube every day are self-produced.

TikTok, another influencer platform, has been hugely successful as it carefully tailors the flow of its users to meet their interests by taking advanced metrics like viewing time and user interaction to organize the flow. best possible flow for their audience. With such a powerful program using immense reserves of data to determine entertaining talent, it’s comical to suggest that any human could do a better job at finding what a consumer finds funny.

The story of a successful influencer is oddly comparable to that of an actor. Take the story of David Dobrik, who moved to Los Angeles, faced financial hardship and ultimately gained enough worship to rack up a net worth of $ 7 million. Unlike traditional media, Dobrik monetizes himself, his life and his friends as content. He’s not the star of a TV series, he’s the series.

Even though not all influencers fit the Hollywood mold or get noticed with the help of a network or studio, they are still responsible for the mistakes they make. YouTuber Logan Paul filmed a corpse in Aokigahara, a Japanese forest famous for its suicide attempt, and received a huge reaction online. Olivia Jade, a former USC student and beauty YouTuber famous for her unacademic take on the school, has fallen out of favor after the varsity blues scandal.

While many influencers have been problematic, many have used their power for good. Take Mr. Beast, a YouTuber with nearly 54 million subscribers whose content centers around entertaining and creative charitable endeavors. One of his most memorable initiatives was Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that ended up planting a tree for every dollar donated. He planted 20 million trees and was only able to accomplish the feat thanks to his huge following.

The influencer is not the model citizen by design, even if his platform elevates them to this status. Influencers should be held accountable for their influence, whether they engage in controversy or advertise a product. Additionally, as students and consumers of entertainment created by influencers, we have an obligation to hold them accountable, just like any other celebrity.

Will influencers continue to be problematic? Certainly. However, it is the nature of one person having a huge impact and not a problem with how celebrities are selected in modern times.