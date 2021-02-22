From James Stewart to Kristen Stewart – how to identify the great acting game

With the 2021 Golden Globes airing on Sunday, we enter the season where everyone becomes an expert in acting, and two things are striking about it. The first is how little people know how to act. The second and more serious is the frequency with which people are willing to deny what they do know how to act, in favor of others wrong ideas about the game.

For example, you could see Octavia Spencer in Ma, Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man, or Blake Lively in The Rhythm Section and think, Wow. She is incredible. But by Oscar time, you’ll come to terms with the idea that another actress, posing as a well-known historical figure with a grotesque illness, is the height of the theater that year.

The point is, many of us already know what great acting is, because we can feel it. Where we stumble is when we think about it too much and start saying stupid things like, Shes just playing a version of herself. Or, he’s the same in every movie.

No kidding. In a sense, all actors play each other all the time, and for a simple reason: They have no one else to play. Complaining about that would be like saying, I can’t stand Yo-Yo Ma still playing the cello.

You bet it is. And George Clooney is still playing The Clooney. This is how it works.

So this year, as you assess the different nominees in the different categories of actors for the different awards, here are five points to look for and think about:

A good game is not a question of realism. It is a question of truth. Watch Jeanne Eagels in the last five minutes of La Lettre (1929). The performance is anchored in the theatrical conventions of 92 years ago. Nothing is realistic about it. But everything about her in this scene, the fact that she’s putting it all there, the line between actress and role dissolving before our eyes, that we watch a woman parting in front of us is insanely, unmistakably. and moving. .

A good game is not about identity theft. It may be part of good play, but it is not the limit, measure, or standard of good play.

The good game is to be the moment. It’s spontaneous. When Denzel Washington talks to Ethan Hawke during Training Day, do you think he knows everything he’s going to do? Of course, he has an idea. He prepared. But in the moment, he just lets go, lets go. This is what is fascinating.

Good acting often has several things at the same time. In a performance, an actor must convey emotional information, dictated by the script, at all times. But in real life, we can often feel and think a number of things at the same time. The best action conveys the necessary emotional information, while conveying the fullness and multiplicity of thoughts and feelings. There is only one way to do this to actually think and feel this moment. For this reason and others, good acting reveals the ego.

Don’t confuse a great personality with the non-actor. Great screen personalities are often accused of always being the same on screen. It’s a way for people to beat the best actors on the screen. But Cary Grant in Suspicion is a world away from Cary Grant in Bringing Up Baby. It’s just that its essence is so distinct that we at first and mistakenly see it as the same.

This is the case for the majority of major cinema actors, James stewart to Kristen Stewart. Want to see awesome actors on screen? Watch George Clooney in Michael Clayton’s final scene, from his confrontation with Tilda Swinton to his taxi ride to the closing credits. He has character, but he himself gives you a part of his essential being.

Value that and seek it out this rewards season.



