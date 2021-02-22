This week’s TV: Take it or leave it, Mr. Soul !, and a bicoastal Golden Globes

I think of Firefly Lane, with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as longtime friends. I found it too long, riddled with tropes of boring romance and friendship, and needlessly nervous. But I was still watching, and not for the job I was watching, happy to have fresh material, ready to be distracted from the world of political and medical crises with something, anything.

The Shoulder Shrug Binge leans toward shows designed for a largely female audience, and these are typically mixes of comedy and drama. Another member of this group is Emily in Paris, a series that, despite its romantic clichés and lame culture shock comedy, was easily obnoxious and popular. Everyone’s Grandma could be Dead to Me, another extended yet intensely exciting comedy-drama about the eventful friendship between women played by Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.

A new Shoulder Shrug Binge appears on Netflix on Wednesday. Called Ginny and Georgia, it may suck you in well, though its awkward, tiring tone must be seen in the same breath as Gilmore Girls. Antonia Gentry plays Ginny Miller, a 15 year old girl; Brianne Howey plays her super-young mother, Georgia, who had Ginny as a teenager. The couple still move from town to town, but they eventually settle in an idyllic New England community. Adding the Plot: Georgia has some deep and dark secrets, which are likely to come back to life during the 10-episode season.

WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I was suddenly blown away by a Swedish five-part miniseries called Beartown, which releases Monday at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. It’s kind of like Friday Night Lights, with hockey instead of football, and with a much darker theme the rape of the coaches’ teenage daughter. Based on the 2017 novel by Fredrik Backman, it’s intelligently written, well-performed, and emotionally heartbreaking. Yes, there are subtitles, but as always, you’ll forget you’ve read five minutes after the show starts.

2. The foolish but sometimes confusing Golden Globes Award arrive Sundays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The event will be bicoastal, and largely without an audience, with all the nominees awaiting their fate at home. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting live for the fourth time, but they will be on opposite ribs Fey at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York, Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The presenters, including Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Sterling K. Brown and Catherine Zeta-Jones, will appear live and safe with one of the two hosts. This year, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. deMille Prize and Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Prize.

3. The unscripted Canine intervention, scheduled for Wednesday on Netflix, claims that no dog, no breed, no behavior can be corrected for Jas Leverette, an Oakland dog trainer. But wait: some claim his methods are too aggressive, and there is a change.org petition for Netflix to drop the show. The petition, which has more than 34,000 signatures, says: We don’t need another Caesar-type trainer on TV showing inhuman training techniques to pet owners, a reference to personality and l author of television. Cesar Millan. Maybe I’ll look elsewhere in my search for someone who could get my sweet little guy to stop eating sticks that make him sick.

Ellis Haizlip, host of the former PBS series “SOUL !,” with the JC White Singers, as seen in the documentary “Mr. Soul!” Courtesy of Alex Harsley

4. In 1968, the variety show Black SOUL! premiered on PBS and lasted six years (here is a full episode, starring Bill Withers and McCoy Tyner, from 1971). A celebration of black art, culture and community, it was produced and hosted by Ellis Haizlip and has hosted guests such as Cicely Tyson, Stevie Wonder and James Baldwin. Now, Haizlips’ niece, filmmaker Melissa Haizlip, has made a documentary about the series, titled Mr. Soul! It airs Monday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, as part of the series Independent objective, and it features appearances by Harry Belafonte, Questlove and Obba Babatund.

5. Much-discussed HBO document series Allen vs. Farrow continues Sunday at 9 p.m. It features never-before-seen footage, including Mia Farrow’s tape of 7-year-old daughter Dylans of sexual abuse complaints against her father, Woody Allen, and she points to official errors in handling the case. Here is my review.

Soleil Moon Frye returns as the main character in a “Punky Brewster” reboot about Peacock. NBC / Evans Vestal Ward / Peacock

