More companies participate in Dine & Discover NSW to help the hospitality and entertainment industry

By Australia Associated Press

Posted: | Update:

More New South Wales residents can use the state government hospitality voucher program, designed to boost the hospitality industry affected by the pandemic.

Starting Monday, 700 more businesses from Bega Valley, Northern Beaches and Sydney’s central business district will participate in Dine & Discover NSW’s second pilot project.

This means that more than 125,000 New South Wales residents in these three regions are eligible for the vouchers, the bulk of those living on the northern beaches.

The program offers residents four $ 25 vouchers to spend at local businesses and cultural venues.

The expanded pilot project follows an initial trial that started earlier this month in Sydney’s Rocks and Broken Hill neighborhood.

Statewide roll-out of the program is expected to begin in March.

The $ 500 million program was the centerpiece of the New South Wales government’s November budget in an effort to get more people to spend.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the revival would bring much-needed relief to businesses hit by COVID-19 and last year’s bushfires.

“These communities have been brought to their knees due to the pandemic and the bushfires, and the vouchers will give business a boost and encourage customers to move safely,” he said.

Only companies registered in the program can accept the vouchers and “it is not too late for eligible companies to register,” says Dominello.

Business NSW, the state’s main business group, has also encouraged businesses in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism industries to enroll in the program.

“ No one needs the extra encouragement to eat out a meal or enjoy some downtime after last year that we’ve all endured, so I encourage companies to do what you have to and register in order to be able to reap the rewards, ” said Nola, Managing Director of Business NSW. Watson.

“ It is important for business owners to understand that vouchers can only be used in premises that have a COVID security plan and are registered as a COVID safe. ”

Two of the $ 25 vouchers can be used at restaurants, cafes, pubs and other hospitality areas Monday through Thursday. The other two vouchers can be used at entertainment and leisure venues such as concerts and arts venues.

Vouchers are provided through the NSW Service app, which is already required for check-in at hospitality locations.

