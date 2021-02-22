The Simpsons pays tribute to Edna Krabappel actor Marcia Wallace

The creators of The simpsons paid tribute to actor Marcia Wallace, the late Edna Krabappel, using his old lines.

In yesterday’s episode (February 21) Queen’s journal The show’s 696th episode producers repurposed two of Wallace’s spoken word lines for his character, Ms. Krabappel, a teacher at Springfield Elementary School. The move came seven years after Wallace’s unexpected death in 2013 and was a deliberate choice to honor the Emmy-winning actor.

Unfortunately, it was a very surprising passage. I had no idea she was so sick that very close to when it happened, ”said executive producer Al Jean Variety. “So we’ve never had a chance to say goodbye to him on the show, and it’s a small attempt to do so.”

He continued, “She was so loved by everyone who worked on The simpsonsthat we just wanted to give her one last moment in the series in her memory. It’s just that, it’s nothing more, but we thought she was the best.

In the episode, Bart Simpson discovers Ms. Krabappels’ diary and finds entries that seem to show how much she believed him as a student. Jean said the producers used two lines from Wallace that had previously been used on the show to fit him into the new storyline, all with the blessing of the late actor.

Although Bart misinterpreted Ms. Krabappels’ words in the episode, teacher widower Ned Flanders (who lost his first wife, Maude, in season 11) tells Bart that she still thought of him lovingly. .

Ms. Krabappels’ death was mentioned in the March 2014 episode The man who grew too much, although the cause of the character’s death has not been revealed.

I don’t think people these days necessarily want to know how a character died, added Jean. Variety. But we reveal a little more about [Mrs. Krabappel] and then a little more about her life and how the character felt when she passed away.

Wallace, who died at 70 in 2013, won an Emmy in 1992 for his outstanding voiceover performance in The simpsons.