China Box Office: ‘Hi, Mom,’ Detective Chinatown 3 ‘topped $ 600 million





9:19 p.m. PST 02/21/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



Beijing Culture heartwarming comedy " Hi, Mom " became the 2021 Chinese Lunar New Year Champion, spreading word of mouth praise for a cumulative total of $ 619 million and in cash.

Chinese blockbusters Hi Mom and Detective Chinatown 3 both crossed the $ 600 million mark on their second weekend in theaters, an unprecedented feat for two films competing face to face in a single market. Heartwarming comedy Hi Mom, produced by Beijing Culture, became China’s 2021 Lunar New Year champion despite the holiday start far behind the success of Wanda Pictures’ comedy franchise Detective Chinatown 3. Even if DC3 had a strong appeal to the franchise and a lot more pre-holiday marketing buzz, Hi Mom has captured the hearts of Chinese moviegoers and has gone viral, consistently generating the highest social scores on ticketing apps and movie review sites. Hi Mom won the second weekend with sales totaling $ 134.2 million, a 17% drop from its first three days, when DC3 dominated the screen share. DC3 added $ 45.3 million last weekend, down 89% from its record opening of $ 397.2 million. Ten days after liberation, Hi MomThe cumulative total is $ 619.4 million, one more cry than DC3 with $ 619.2 million, according to estimates by regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway. In Imax,DC3 reached $ 33 million, becoming the third-highest-grossing local-language title ever recorded in giant screen format. Directed, written and performed by Chinese comedy veteran Jia Ling, Hi Mom tells the story of a woman whose world is turned upside down by the death of her mother. Grieved with grief, she magically travels back in time to meet a younger version of her mother, attempting to improve her mother’s life using ideas from the future. The film is based on memories of Jia’s real mother, who passed away as a teenager from the director. In third place on the second holiday weekend was Huace’s fantasy action flick An odyssey of writers, which earned an additional $ 20.2 million to bring its cume to $ 112 million. Andy Lau’s highly rated thriller End of Game climbed to fourth place with $ 14.7 million for a total of $ 42.3 million. Fifth place was children’s entertainment Bonnie Bears: The Wild Life with $ 10 million and $ 77.4 million in total. Lightchaser animation New Gods: Nezha Reborn, which was recently acquired by Netflix, added around $ 9 million for a total of $ 50.3 million. Huayi Brother’s fantasy feature film fell to a distant seventh place with just $ 2.6 million and $ 36.7 million in total. The Chinese New Year period officially ends on Friday, and with the hugely lucrative ends, holiday window regulators will lift their protectionist blackout on Hollywood movie releases. The first studio title to test the waters of the once again booming Chinese theater market will be Warner Bros. hybrid live-action / animation Tom and Jerry, opening Friday February 26.







