Alice Cooper returns to her roots on a new album, Detroit Stories “American Songwriter

The artist, who rose to prominence in Detroit in the 1970s, has a new album, Stories from Detroit, scheduled for February 26. This is the first new version of Cooper, which will likely have many fans these days saying that they are not worthy since the 2017 record, Paranormal, who reached number 32 on the Display panel 200 graphic. On the new 15-track album, Cooper and his company channel Motor City, which, of course, is known for its powerful, pounding rock and roll, as much as it is for trendy R&B Motown.

Cooper growls about the golden age of radio, changing the world through rock and more. Listening to the record, one has the impression that it has been invigorated, as if it has fallen in love with the music and is starting to record again. For the album, Cooper also reunited with longtime producer Bob Ezrin and brought in several stars from Detroit for the sessions.

American Songwriter caught up with Cooper to ask him about his Motor City debut, what he loves about music today, and when he first put on makeup to play rock n roll theatrical character Alice. Cooper.

American songwriter: When did music first enter your world as a youngster?

Alice Cooper: Well, I was born in Detroit. That’s why this album is dedicated to Detroit. I think this is my thirtieth album, I’m not sure. But I was born in Detroit and Detroit always has been the rock n roll town. I mean, it was always the city of hard rock. Los Angeles was The Doors and Love and bands like that. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane and New York had the Rascalsall totally different sounds. And then Detroit was Alice Cooper, Iggy and the Stooges, the MC5all really show bands but really hard rock bands. Hard rock on guitar. And I remember when I was seven my uncle brought a Chuck Berry record and said, “Listen to this! It was the first time that I heard rock n roll that was not conducted by a piano or horns. It was guitar. And I said, “Oh! It really gave him another edge, you know?

AS: What made you take this to the extreme, was the darker, more provocative side of things the subversion, the rebellion?

AC: I just looked at it and I said, ‘What’s missing in rock n roll? And, for me, what was missing was a villain. We had all these heroes, rock n roll heroes. All those Peter Pans and no villain, no Captain Hook. And I just said, “Well, I’d gladly take that role.” Either way, we were naturally theatrical. So when you put that idea of ​​horror, comedy, and hard rock in one place, it created Alice Cooper. I said I just can’t be a lead singer. I have to be a character. So I created this character named Alice Cooper and even to this day Alice is my favorite rock star. I mean, I talk about him in the third person all the time.

AS: Do you remember the first time you did your makeup for Alice?

AC: Yeah, that was a long time ago. Probably in 1969, just playing with it. I said, ‘If these guys are going to be a bad guy, he can’t look like a rock singer. He must have some sort of theatrical signature. A look that every time you see it, you know it’s Alice. That’s when I started to do the eyes. And it was not done for women at all. It was done in the group, I would wear black leather pants and black boots, but then I would wear my girlfriend’s panties which were all torn with blood all over. And immediately the audience says, “What happened? [Laughs]. They’re already in the middle of some kind of story, they say, “Wait, what?” And all the guys in the band are all guys and there’s no girl there, but the band name is Alice Cooper? So the lead singer is Alice Cooper, but he’s not gay and he’s not a transvestite. Because all the rest you have to remember at that time is peace and love and all that is wonderful and good. And were on stage doing parts of West Side Story where were actually bleeding on stage. It scared everyone.

AS: Let’s talk about the new record. There’s a ton of songs, you’ve got your signature growl on it. What was the origin of the album and were there any favorite discoveries along the way?

AC: Well, the problem is, we’ve always done hard rock. It will always be us. So to take the hometown we came out of when we broke with [the 1971 hit song], “I’m eighteen,” it was in Detroit. So Detroit is our home, even though we are from Phoenix. Detroit was our creative home. And I was actually from Detroit, so I fit in perfectly. But the idea was to take our hat off to this city, because it has always been the homeland of hard rock. So I said, “Let’s do nothing for Detroit. Let’s do it in Detroit. Let’s do it with all the players in Detroit. Let’s keep everything purely Detroit on this. That’s why the band was made up of guys from MC5 [Wayne Kramer], a guy Mark Farner [from Grand Funk Railroad], and Johnny Bee was by Mitch Ryder [& the Detroit Wheels]. You put all these guys together and, man, they’re a great rock n roll band. Then I brought Steve Hunter too, and [Joe] Bonamassa is such a good guitarist.

AS: The album is great. You must have been very proud of the result. Was there something that came out of the process that surprised you?

AC: Well I was surprised at one thing. If that had been another album when you’re a player from Detroit and you’ve lived there your whole life, it’s in your DNA, right? So, you are a hard rocker. But there’s also a certain amount of R&B in the way these guys play. I didn’t really notice it until I started listening. If it was [done] in California it would have been a different sound. But Detroit, I think it’s in the DNA. So I allowed that, which is something Bob [Ezrin] and I normally never would. I love the idea that we had Motown girls singing the background, black girls. We also had the horn section [the Motor City Horns] Come in. For me it was really cool. We kept it in Detroit and we kept it pure.

AS: Do you still work with Shep? I saw the movie, Supermensch, about him a few years ago and I still associate you now.

AC: Shep and I have been together for 52 years. Yeah, I can’t imagine working with anyone other than Shep. I mean, he’s like my best friend. He was my manager. We still don’t have a contract between us, 50 years later. We don’t have anything except that we both try to do the right thing through each other. Yeah, I would never use anyone other than Shep.

AS: What do you like most about music?

AC: Well the problem is, I never got past it. Most people get to the point that I’m 72 now and do more shows now than when I was 25 at the peak of my career. I actually do more shows now alright, no now. But before the pandemic hit, I was doing 190 shows a year, full of Alice Cooper’s extravagances. And I never lost my love for that moment when you took the stage. My band I have the best touring band ever. And when you see the audience reaction to Alice Cooper’s show, no one ever leaves disappointed. This is the thing I love about it. Everyone says, “Oh my God, this is the greatest thing I have ever seen! For me, the quality of the show will always keep me coming back.