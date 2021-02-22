Reinvigorated Kings to try to maintain winning streak against Blues – Daily News





At the top of the wave of a four-game swell, the Kings will be looking for their fifth and possibly sixth straight swing wins in St. Louis with games against the Blues on Monday and Wednesday. After a two-game sweep against the Arizona Coyotes, the veteran Kings have been reinvigorated this season. Center Anze Kopitar is tied for eighth in scorers and sixth in assists in the league. Winger Dustin Brown is in the top 20 for goals and is tied for third in power-play goals, and defenseman Drew Doughty is tied for fifth among backguards. Doughty has eight points in his five-game streak. He also increased his power play production and is now tied for sixth in power play points by a defenseman. I guess what most people watch is I get points, but it’s just my teammates who are well placed, who make good plays for me, and when I get to them, they get it. play good games, ”Doughty said. has long prioritized his defensive play and overall intensity above his stats. “So I feel really good.” While the Kings’ core of seasoned players from their Stanley Cup years have been reported as a squad over the past two largely uncompetitive seasons, no skater has perhaps considered a drastic shift in production and Doughty’s reputation. This season, Doughty felt the Kings were doing a lot better and, despite some challenges, were heading in the right direction as an organization. I definitely feed off the momentum. When I’m cranky, I don’t play my best, Doughty said. When I’m crazy and engaged in the game … I play much better. When we have fun, we are all better players. The Blues shared a streak with the Kings in St. Louis earlier this season, the full back half of which saw the Kings rack up six goals, one of two six-goal efforts for them in 2021. St. Louis comes first in the West Division, but the standings can be somewhat misleading as the Blues have played more games than six of the teams below them. Vegas and Colorado, which are in positions 2 and 3, have each had multiple games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Blues have made significant sales from their roster over the summer, including the departure of captain Alex Pietrangelo and acquiring power-play lead Torey Krug in defense. Les Bleus are the fifth most penalized team in the NHL, and they are ranked 24th on the penalty spot and 26th on the power play. Their problems were alleviated in large part by an excellent even-handed attack. The Blues are tied for fourth in the NHL with five to five goals. Veteran forward David Perron, on his third stint with the franchise, led the team with 19 points. Former Kings forward Brayden Schenn leads the team with nine goals, and blazing fast Jordan Kyrou is second in both categories. Goalkeeper Jordan Binnington was a breakout star that spurred the 2019 Blues’ turnaround from the last death to the Stanley Cup champions. FOLLOWING Kings in Saint-Louis When: 5 p.m., Monday; 6.30 p.m., Wednesday Or: Enterprise Center (no in-person presence). Television / Radio: Fox Sports West, iHeartRadio

