Sena targets the center and Bollywood stars in rising fuel prices

Mumbai, Feb 22 gasoline and diesel in the country.
The party, which leads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, has also raised the issue of Bollywood stars keeping silence over soaring fuel prices, a position previously taken by its ally Congress.
In the editorial by its spokesperson Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that cutting gasoline and diesel prices would allow Lord Ram’s followers to obtain food.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, an organization formed by the Center, was tasked with overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A national fundraising campaign for the temple began last month.
The Shiv Sena said it was the government’s duty to control the prices of essential items.
People should remove this memory loss (from the government), if the central government has forgotten its duty (to control prices).
Lower the prices of gasoline and diesel instead of collecting donations for the construction of the Ram Temple. Ram’s devotees will be given food because of this (price reduction) and Lord Shri Ram will be happy too, the Shiv Sena said.
The party led by Uddhav Thackeray has questioned why the BJP, which also occasionally stages the unrest, has remained silent on the issue of rising fuel prices.
The Marathi daily said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to blame previous governments for the current fuel price problems.
Modi said last week that the middle class would not have been burdened by high gasoline and diesel prices if previous governments had focused on reducing India’s energy imports.
Without referring to the relentless increase in retail fuel prices, which are tied to global tariffs, the Prime Minister said India imported more than 85% of its oil needs in fiscal 2019- 2020 and 53% of its gas needs.
Previous governments have set up state-owned companies like Indian Oil, ONGC and Bharat Petroleum, but Modi is selling them and now blames past regimes for rising fuel prices, the Shiv Sena said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the Center and state governments will need to jointly develop a mechanism to bring retail gasoline and diesel prices down to reasonable levels.
Saamana’s editorial recalled that actors like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan had voiced opinions on rising gasoline and diesel prices prior to 2014 (when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Center).
Celebrities are now calm despite the price of gasoline crossing the Rs 100 per liter mark (in Rajasthan), he said.
The Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally, claimed celebrities were keeping their mouths shut because they had been forced to stay that way.
It also means that there was the freedom to express opinions, to criticize before 2014. You were not jailed under treason sections if he criticized government policies.
Today we have even lost the freedom to express our anger at the rising prices of gasoline and diesel. Therefore, why blame Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan unnecessarily? It said.
The Maharashtra Congress had recently targeted actors, asking them why they are keeping their mouths shut about rising fuel prices, and threatening to block their films in the state. PTI ENM RSY RSY
Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI
