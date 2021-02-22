Vince has refused Sasha Banks exit to WWE; Miz Trolls reviews; Cesaro talks about loss | Launderer report

Richard Shotwell / Associated Press

Vince McMahon denied Sasha Banks his request for release

In 2019, Sasha Banks wanted to leave WWE. Her frustrations creativity has long been seen as the most important factor in his request for release, but Banks revealed in a recent appearance on theBroken skull sessionsthat the biggest motivating factor in his desire to get away was a fit of depression.

“The depression was taking over. My mind was taking over. My thoughts were taking over. This place was bigger than me. And I really, really got lost because for a good seven years I didn’t even hear my voice. real name I couldn’t hear Mercedes anymore, all I could hear was Sasha Banks, and traveling down the road we only have a day or two off.

“So I’m home, I don’t even see what my real hair looks like. All I see is purple hair everyday. There was so much that was just right that I let it be me. control … I couldn’t even look I didn’t even know who I was How I was at work, how angry I was, how sad I was. I wasn’t there person I dreamed of being. “

Banks said she went to Vince McMahon’s office and formally asked to leave the company, but the WWE President wouldn’t let her terminate her contract.

“I asked to leave and Vince said ‘no’ to me,” Banks said. “He said no. He said I’ll give you 30 days to think about it. And I took over 30 days.”

Banks was away from television for four months before returning to the company and she has not regretted it. Her run since returning has been extremely impressive, winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Bayley and then the SmackDown Women’s Title after the squad was broken up.

Her current run as the SmackDown Women’s Champion is the longest she has held the title since joining the so-called main roster.

Reviews of Miz Trolls

While the overwhelming sentiment seemed to be positive about The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and beating Drew McIntyre at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Miz still has his fair share of criticism that doesn’t. have never quite bought into the gadget.

Miz typically doesn’t care about his feelings at all.

The new champion cut a passionate promo that was posted to WWE’s YouTube page after the win.

“I don’t care if everyone on the internet says, ‘No Miz doesn’t deserve it, oh Miz shouldn’t be a WWE Champion.’ Scream, go ahead and cry, and keep doing it because it’s the fuel that lights my fire I’m your WWE Champion whether you like it or not.

“Ten years ago, we had an Angry Miz Girl and I hope, and I pray, that there are thousands, thousands, millions of Angry Miz Girls here, right now, sobbing, crying, wishing may Drew McIntyre continue to be their WWE Champion. He is not, I am. So I’m the one saying I’m now happy to be awesome. Go to WrestleMania, or Monday Night Raw, whatever I want because I’m a champion and do whatever I want. “

While Miz’s momentum had been largely interrupted over the past year, his run from 2016 to most of 2019 was perhaps the best work of his career. The timing of WWE might take a bit of work, but Miz deserved at least one more title to crown a career without a doubt in the Hall of Fame.

At 40, the time had come to give him a runeven if it likely ended by here at WrestleMania to set up a Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley showdown.

Cesaro announces his disappointment after losing his room

Cesaro was apparently the fan favorite to win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, with fans gravitating towards him in a recent hot streak. Daniel Bryan ultimately won the match, only to be immediately crushed by Roman Reigns, so little was ultimately lost for Cesaro in the loss.

That said, Cesaro appeared to be taking the loss hard based on his Sunday night Twitter post.

Cesaro remains one of WWE’s most underutilized talents; he has all the skills and charisma to be a world champion, but WWE has never felt comfortable putting him in the # 1 spot.

Hopefully he eventually gets the long-term spotlight he deserves and can one day stop being at the top of the shortlist of guys wewish would get a run.