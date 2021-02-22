Actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting her next film – Dobaaraa, a thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actress shared an ecstatic image of herself with the director of the set, announcing their reunion.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap start shooting Dobaaraa

Sharing a glimpse of his from day one of the shoots, Taapsee wrote, “My #DobaaraaSeries because some collaborations are worth repeating… Ready to make more memories as we ran out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell. . @ anuragkashyap10 lets do this #Dobaaraa. “

Dobaaraa is produced by Ekta Kapoors Cult Movies with Sunir Khetarpals Athena. Although not much has been revealed about Dobaaraa, Through its announcement teaser, we can understand that the film is a high concept thriller based on time travel, which is sure to intrigue you!

