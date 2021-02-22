Aayush Sharma is her son Ahil’s favorite actor, happy daddy says “ Ja beta chocolate kha le ”

Actor Aayush Sharma shared a bunch of photos and videos from the happy Sunday he spent with his family. The black and white photos and some videos show how he relaxed with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, and son Ahil, in a garden.

In one video, Aayush is seen holding Ahil in her arms, tickling him and covering him with kisses. Every time the little one tried to “attack” his father, Aayush would grab him and give him more kisses.

In another video posted to his Instagram Stories, Aayush asks Ahil to name his favorite actor. Ahil responds with a soft “You”. Aayush wrote: “Ja beta chocolate kha le.”

“This is how my Sunday went… the tickling and kissing attack #happysunday,” he captioned his post. Aayush also shared some photos of Ahil and Arpita. One fan wrote: “Mumma will kill me if you stumble.” Another wrote, “So cute. God bless you both.” Aayush and Arpita also have a one-year-old daughter, Ayat.

Aayush is currently working on his film Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. He recently released his first look at the film and wrote, “The greatest gift as an actor is audience love and appreciation. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praise for the first look from #Antim. It’s so overwhelming when your hard work finally pays off and your efforts are appreciated. From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude to @beingsalmankhan & @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me to- beyond my limits. “

Aayush also has a movie called Kwatha, starring Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. The film was announced in 2019 but no updates have been heard since.

Aayush made his acting debut opposite Warina Hussain in Loveyatri. The film was a romantic drama, also starring Ram Kapoor. It was embroiled in controversy upon its release due to its previous title, LoveRatri. The film failed to create a box office sensation.