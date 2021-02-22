Demi Lovato Wants To Be A Model With A History Of Sobriety: “Hope This Can Help You Too” | Entertainment





Demi Lovato wanted to share the story of her near-fatal overdose to be a role model for others struggling with addictions. The 28-year-old singer will talk about her 2018 overdose in her upcoming YouTube Originals documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, and has now said the reason she agreed to film a documentary on the subject was because ‘she wanted to show people how she overcame her darkest struggles. She explained: “I talk a lot [in the docuseries]. The world loved and accepted so much that I tell my story and just, there was so much love and support. The great thing is that we live in a time where no one is perfect, and we are not going to get role models by watching people make mistakes. We’re going to meet and learn from our role models who overcame their darkest struggles, and I wanted to show everyone [that]. Demi also insisted she wanted to set the record straight, after her health battle that saw her hospitalized when she was found unconscious at her home in July 2018 led people to speculate on his life. She added during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show: I wanted to set the record straight. [There were] a lot of stories were circulating at that time without really knowing what exactly happened. I just wanted to say to the world, ‘Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got out of it, and I hope that can help you too. Because this trip was a wild ride, but I learned so much and can’t wait to share it with the world. “ Meanwhile, singer Anyone recently said she won’t change her health battle because although it’s a painful journey to get sober, she thinks she needs that pain to learn the lessons that I learned. She said: “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I feel sad when I think of the pain I had to endure to get over what I have, but I don’t regret anything, I am so. proud of who I am today. And I’m so proud that people can see it in this documentary and I couldn’t be more grateful to have someone by my side. “

