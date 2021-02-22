Sara Ali Khan says her idea to act was to be K3G’s Poo: ‘I didn’t know a photo had to be taken multiple times’

Sara Ali Khan made her Kedarnath debut, alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and has starred in three other films since. The actor, born to Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, dabbled in acting, but it was not his dream plan.

In a recent interview, the 25-year-old star confessed that she was an academic person who knew she was not going to be a prominent woman in a Bollywood movie. However, fate clearly had other plans.

Growing up I was very academically motivated, and although I have always loved theater, I knew I was not going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi movie. So I told myself that I would do something else. But the emotions that I felt while playing, feeling things that I wouldn’t normally feel and moving a group of people with me are what really turned me on and pushed me to become an actor, ”a Sara told Elle India in an interview for their February issue.

Growing up, Sara’s idea of ​​acting changed from era to era, until she learned the true meaning when she landed on the Kedarnath sets. People would expect me to know this being a child star and coming from a film background. But on each set, I learned new things. When I was a four year old actor I only wanted to dance on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager I wanted to be Poo by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham On the Kedarnath sets I didn’t even know that sometimes a hit has to be taken several times, she said. I think that’s where I really realized what it meant to play. The hard work, the dedication, it all, ”Sara added.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1. She starred alongside Varun Dhawan in director David Dhawan. She also starred in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan in 2020. Sara will soon be seen in Atrangi Re, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.