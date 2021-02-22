Bollywood News – Toofan: The Real Reason Farhan Akhtar Star Hasn’t Been Seen Yet [Exclusive]

This March will mark one year since filming of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming boxing drama Toofan ended. The film was announced in August 2019, amid much fanfare, as it brought back Bhaag Milkha lead actor couple Bhaag Farhan Akhtar with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. And to be fair, the promo videos and stills were all moderately impressive, with Farhan’s physique and boxing training videos growing all over us. However, the film has now been on hold for almost a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no word has yet come, even after several Bollywood films rushed in announcing their release dates and reserving. the rest of the schedule for 2021. Read also – Valentine’s Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhar publish photos loved on the occasion

So what's the latest update on Toofan? Well, BollywoodLife spoke with a source in the distribution network, who has a strong connection to the censorship committee, and exclusively learned that all of the post-production work on the film has also been completed and that it was recently screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and passed without any cuts, with a U / A rating. We were further informed that the film was a total of 162 minutes (2 hours 42 minutes), which , indeed, is not surprising for a director of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

That being said, our source adds that while the film has been certified and adopted without any discounts, the directors, especially producer Ritesh Sidhwani and distributors, Anil Thadani and Zee Studios, are not too keen on the length and to parts of how the film took shape, and are skeptical whether audiences will be willing to invest so much time in a theater on a Farhan Akhtar film, with them on the verge of being spoiled for choice in months to come thanks to an onslaught of highly anticipated Bollywood releases to screens.

Considering all of these factors, manufacturers are now considering whether to go straight for an OTT version for Toofan and cut their losses. In fact, it is said that they are already in talks with a few prestigious OTT digital streaming services to see the best deal they could sign. So, let’s wait and see what will be the final fate of Farhan Akhtar and Toofan from director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

