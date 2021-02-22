Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: the latest podcast duo





The president and the rock star met during the 2008 election campaign, and over the years they have cultivated a warm friendship. In January 2017, as Obama prepared to step down, Springsteen gave the White House an intimate, career-spanning performance, which he later turned into his solo show on Broadway. In Renegades, Obama, 59, and Springsteen, 71, laugh heartily as they recount some of the impromptu meals, discussions and chants they shared. Dan Fierman, head of Higher Ground Audio, said Michelle Obamas’ experience directing her show last year prompted the former president to start her own podcast, and he chose Springsteen as his interviewer. Their first recording session took place on July 30, just hours after Obama delivered the eulogy for John Lewis, the civil rights hero and Georgia congressman. Their conversation mixes the personal and the mythical. Obama talks about growing up in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being a mixed race that I was not easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider, he says, and they each share lessons in masculinity that they learned from their own father’s failures. They are a society of mutual admiration. Springsteen, who occasionally picks up a guitar, tells the story of his 1984 song My Hometown, with its echoes of racial conflict in the 1960s. He marvels at the universality and patriotism that emerge when concert crowds scream its line, this is your hometown. I always feel like they know the city they’re talking about isn’t Freehold, Springsteen says, referring to where he grew up in New Jersey. It’s not Washington. It’s not Seattle. That’s the whole, it’s all of America. Brief pause. It’s a good song. It’s a great song, Obama quickly adds. The show reflects a big tent centrism that has long been part of the two men’s approach. Springsteen ran a Jeep ad during the last Super Bowl, his very first ad that called on Americans to meet in the middle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos