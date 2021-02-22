James Hardens scoring, playing and acting throws Nets past Clippers

ANGELS James Harden played a masterful game on Sunday, scoring 37 points with 11 rebounds, controlling the flow as a facilitator and leading the Nets to a victory over the Clippers and a two-power Western Conference sweep in Los Angeles. The Nets went undefeated on a five-game road swing across the West four of those wins without Kevin Durant and Harden is at the heart of this wave.

But everyone was talking about Sunday night, it was Hardens who was collapsing. Or, since it was in Los Angeles, call it theater.

After a DeAndre Jordan upped the Nets 110-108 with: 11 seconds left, Clippers saw significant possession Kawhi Leonard walks past Harden and uses his body to get into position to tie the game up with a layup (and maybe get an and-1) instead, the referee saw this as an offensive foul.

It should have been a no-call Leonard was physical to get to his place, but Harden sold the contact and got the referee’s whistle. He was never seen again. Well see what the last two minutes of the NBA report says about tomorrow’s game (these tend to support the official on the field when he can), but that’s not a call. that an official should do in the dying seconds of what had been an entertaining Sunday. match between two of the best teams in the league.

What I think is we were going to play bully at the end of the game, let it go both ways. But they didn’t call him, so good defense, Leonard said after the game, before saying okay and walking out of the press conference room.

They called him, there’s nothing you can do about it, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. It’s like that.

It was a missed call, but the Clippers didn’t lose the game on that last shot.

They lost it because they couldn’t slow down high-powered Brooklyn attacking Harden and Irving combined for 65 points and the Nets’ change of defense returned the Clippers to some form of basketball isolation. rather than the ball movement which made him the second best attacking in the league this season.

The Clippers’ defense was pedestrianized all of League Season 15 as the game came in and Sunday Harden and Irving tore it to pieces. Brooklyn came out of the picks and entered the lane all night, scoring 60 points in the paint and having 31 shots to the rim. None was bigger than Jordan’s tip on a Miss Irving who won the game for Brooklyn.

Harden has been a big part of the Nets’ offensive success. He has thrived in the role of facilitator since arriving in Brooklyn.

“Since I got here we’ve been playing hard and we’re playing smart,” said Harden. We have had time to review things on both sides of the ball and that is why we are playing better.

We’ve got to do a better job of pick-and-roll defense, Clippers big man Ivica Zubac said after the game, adding that the Clippers forced a lot of floats, which had been a goal, but the Nets hit them.

Defensively, the Nets are improving, they are not good, but better. They have a system, they change a lot, and while there are some nasty loopholes, they are improving and getting stoppages. Jordan had two key blocks on the Clippers’ shots in the final five minutes, providing some of the rim protection Brooklyn needs to run their system.

Lue noted that the Clippers had the switches they wanted Landry Shamet on Kawhi or Paul George, for example, but we weren’t able to access the basket, we weren’t able to force the duplicates we wanted.

“We just fell into the trap,” said George. Their defense is making a lot of change. We tried to manipulate the confrontations, we got out of our game of moving the ball.

Irving had 28 points and eight assists for Brooklyn. Jordan, Bruce brown, and Joe harris had 13 points per play for the Nets, who have now won six in a row.

Paul George scored 34 points on 12 of 19 shots, while Leonard added 29 points on the evening. Zubac was the only other double-digit Clipper with 13.

