BET + Nabs ‘Birth of Cool’ by Macro and Hillman Grad by Lena Waithe





The dramatic comedy was created by writer-director Juel Taylor and his “They Cloned Tyrone” co-writer Tony Rettenmaier.

BET is adding a third original series from Lena Waithe’s prolific Hillman Grad Productions, its first only for the BET + streaming platform. Birth of Cool, a half-hour-long comedy-drama, is a partnership between the macro television studios of Charles D. King and Hillman Grad and was created by writer-director Juel Taylor and scribe TonyRettenmaier. The couple recently collaborated on They cloned Tyrone, the upcoming Macro sci-fi comedy starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. Birth of Cool focuses on Crispus Attucks High, a predominantly black school in Los Angeles’s Compton neighborhood, and follows the misadventures of the school’s students and teachers as they go through a year that is both hilarious and disappointing. We are excited to continue Macro’s commitment to excellence in content creation and to partner with Juel and Tony and help bring their unique vision to the screen, said Marta Fernandez, President of Macro Television Studios. , by launching the young company’s first collaboration with BET. Along with our BET + partners, Hillman Grad and Endeavor Content, we passionately support their voices and dedication to telling genuinely black stories. Lena Waithe on Hollywood lessons learned and the rise of long-overlooked talent Hillman Grad, President of Film and Television Rishi Rajani added: Our goal at Hillman Grad is to find the next generation of visionary filmmakers who challenge the way we typically portray characters of color on screen. Juel and Tony are exactly that. Were so excited to have been on this trip with them and can’t wait to introduce the world to the brilliance, humor and depth of Birth of Cool. Writing the script together, as they did onThey cloned Tyrone, Taylor and Rettenmaier will be executive producers alongside King, Fernandez, Waithe, Rajani, Aaliyah Williams and David Morris. Taylor will also lead the pilot. BET + increased volumes of streaming-exclusive originals, with drama Ruthless and comedies Bigger, First Wives Club and Bruh join the constantly evolving BET library of scripted projects that are also executed on the platform. For his part, Waithe’s Hillman Grad has also reimagined on televisionBoomerang and passion project Around twenty on the linear network of BET. BET + continues to be home to the best creatives to tell their original stories about the Black experience, said Devin Griffin, executive vice president and general manager of BET +. We appreciate Lenas’ creative vision and continued trust and are delighted to partner with a group of skilled creators from MACRO TV Studios and Hillman Grad to bring this series to life. Taylor and Rettenmaier are taken over by WME and The Gotham Group.







