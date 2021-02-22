When Bollywood is right





Fortunately, there are exceptions. During my forties, I had the opportunity to watch Bollywood films, where the law was properly represented. In this article, I discuss these rare movies. An ordinary citizen (unrelated to the legal fraternity) can watch them and learn something about Indian law. Right off the bat, I want to make it clear that I deliberately didn’t include full-fledged courtroom dramas or cop movies because they would take up a lot of space. I only included those movies that incidentally touched on Indian law and properly educated the audience.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

This action comedy, starring the late Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and the late Rishi Kapoor in the lead role, tells the story of three brothers who were separated at birth and growing up in three different religions. Khanna plays Inspector Amar Khanna, and before arresting someone or even entering a house, he pulls out his ID card and introduces himself. The Supreme Court in the famous case of DK Basu v. State of West Bengal, stipulated that a member of the police personnel, during an arrest or an interrogation, must wear precise, visible and clear identification plates with their designation. The judgment also established: During an arrest, the officer must prepare an arrest note at the time of the arrest and have it certified by at least one witness and countersigned by an arrested person.

A detainee or an arrested person has the right to inform a person known to him of his arrest or detention.

An entry should be made in the journal of the place of detention regarding the arrest, as well as the name of the next of kin informed and the names of the police officers in whose custody the arrested person is.

The arrested person has the right to a medical examination. She / he must be medically examined by a qualified physician every 48 hours during detention.

The decree is allowed to meet his lawyer during the interrogation. These guidelines are often ignored by police officers in movies (even if she / he is the protagonist), but Inspector Amar Khanna is an exception.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos