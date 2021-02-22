Last year in September, it was reported that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan would be making her OTT debut with the Hindi adaptation of the UK miniseries. The night manager. The series was supposed to air on Disney + Hotstar and the actor was reportedly paid a huge sum around Rs. 75 crore for the same. Everything was done and the actor was due to start filming in March. However, the latest reports indicate that the actor has withdrawn from the project.

While there has not been an official confirmation yet, reports indicate that Hrithik was uncomfortable with the long hours and had date issues. As a result, shooting for the series is now canceled and the film crew are reportedly not happy with the latest developments.

There is a lot of speculation as to why the actor decided to withdraw from the project. The actor has long sought to venture into the digital space with a project that would appeal to global audiences and when Disney + Hotstar approached him with The night manager everything fell into place. Hrithik was scheduled to play an Indian version of the character of Jonathan Pine, tried out by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was supposed to fund the series under her production house.

