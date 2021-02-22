Movie Review: ‘Blithe Spirit’ Remake Makes Animated Comedy | Entertainment

For the fourth filmed version of Noel Coward’s hit play “Blithe Spirit”, director Edward Hall and his battery of writers managed to retain much of the original flavor of the play Coward – it still takes place in the 1930s in England – but also it is accessible and fun for a modern audience.
The basic plot is that Charles Condomine, an alcoholic novelist, was hired to adapt one of his books into a script intended for Hollywood. But he suffers from writer’s block and cannot type a word. Wait, the problem is bigger than that. He was not the one who wrote these books. Never mind the writer’s block. He was never even a writer. The books were written by ghosts, or more likely dictated by his wife Elvira.
But the problems keep growing. Elvira was killed a few years ago in a horse jumping accident, Charles got married again, this time to non-storyteller Ruth, and her “handwriting” dried up. No More Complications: Through a series of bizarre events, Charles and Ruth meet the fraudulent medium Madame Arcati, who inadvertently conjures up Elvira’s spirit, which only Charles can see and hear. What could possibly go wrong comically? A lot!
Played in previous versions by Rex Harrison, Dirk Bogarde and even Noel Coward, Charles is here played by Dan Stevens, better known to adult audiences as Matthew Crawley in “Downton Abbey”, to Children as the Beast in Action live “Beauty and the Beast” and to superhero fans like David Haller in “Legion”.
In “Blithe Spirit,” he – along with most of his cast members – gets to go all out when it comes to physical and emotional comedy. There are a few stunts, googly eyes, completely agog facial expressions, and a lot of well-done comedic dialogue.
Charles is the focal point of the story, because he causes a lot of things and all kinds of things happen to him. But he is certainly not alone. Rounding out what should be considered an ensemble piece there is an exciting Leslie Mann as Elvira, an at times (comically) boring Isla Fisher as Ruth, and a Judi Dench as Madame Arcati.
It’s a story that involves whimsy, jealousy, and a madly, almost dizzying atmosphere, especially in scenes where Charles tries to have conversations with the now jealous Ruth and the cunning Elvira (who will help him with his screenplay, and actually became a ghostwriter) at the same time. The dilemma, of course, is that Charles and Ruth can see, hear and communicate with each other, only Charles can see, hear, and speak with Elvira, and Elvira can see and hear them both. Yes, it is getting confusing and a little weird.
It also gets complicated when, for example, Charles and Ruth’s friends, the Bradmans (Julian Rhind-Tutt and Emilia Fox) get involved in a shoot, or when Charles has to respond to Ruth’s demanding father, Henry (Simon Kunz). , who wants Charles to work faster on his already late script).
Different kinds of comedy come from people wondering if certain events are “one-off psychic illusions,” through terribly choreographed physical chaos, and most of the cast’s fast-paced dialogue. There’s also a big moment where Charles receives a classic punch to the nose.
There will be some Noel Coward purists who won’t accept that his work has been tampered with, but those same people probably won’t accept this adaptation as being a little blunt, a little funnier, than the original. One of the main pleasures I got from it was that I hadn’t seen previous versions, so I didn’t have anything to compare. I found it very refreshing, even when the comedy turned into comeuppance, and I never missed a beat.
“Blithe Spirit” is now playing in select theaters and on VOD.
