Quebec cinemas will reopen on February 26





12:02 p.m. PST 02/22/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



“Wonder Woman 1984” and “Promising Young Woman” will play on Cineplex screens, but theaters will not be able to sell food and drink as a precautionary measure in the event of a pandemic.

Quebec gave the green light to reopen cinemas in the French-speaking province on Friday, in time for the school break for students and their families. But as a safety protocol in the midst of the pandemic, theaters will not be able to sell food and drink after reopening on February 26 as moviegoers will have to wear a mask throughout the film screening. And the province’s movie theaters will have to operate at 50 percent of their capacity. “Public health tells us that if you want people to keep their masks on during the film, of course you cannot sell popcorn,” François Legault told reporters on Friday in Quebec City during a press conference. Cineplex said it will follow the latest government-imposed health and safety precautions to reopen as a second wave of COVID-19 infections wears off in Quebec. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and our guests. As our doors reopen this week without our infamous popcorn for sale, as reported by the province, we know it would be safe to serve and consume if that weren’t the case. Movies and popcorn go hand in hand and we look forward to the day when our guests can get the full cinematic experience we all missed. Daniel Sguin, senior vice president of operations at Cineplex, said in a statement. When it reopens in 16 locations across the province, Cineplex will broadcast local and Hollywood language films such as De Gaulle, La Desse des mouches feu, Wonder Woman 1984, The Croods: A New Age, Promising Young Woman, Land and Judas and the Black Messiah. Canadian theater operators are hoping the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will allow films to return to some normalcy by the end of summer 2021.







