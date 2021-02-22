Jim Carrey declares his mission accomplished with his Trump political cartoons





There comes a time in the life of every actor who has become a designer when he looks around and sees his inspiration disappear. Pouf. Zipper. Missing girl. His muse is somewhere like Florida, enjoying a tough steak, and suddenly all of those good, funny cartoon ideas are gone. Jim Carrey, actor and designer, arrived at this crossroads and made the difficult decision, because he comes from announced on Twitter: For 4 years [sic], among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It really is as if you and I have walked through an ocean of indignation together. But something tells me it’s time to put my hammer down on social media. He posted one final drawing of himself at the gate to the outside world in his own 1998 film The Truman Show. It included the final words of the film, In Case I Can’t See You (above: good afternoon, good evening, and good night!). The cartoons were crass and grotesque, and mostly for Twitter, but also for its own coping mechanism. As he said Charles Bethea, the author of a New Yorker Talk about the city play titled The troubling world of Jim Carreys anti-Trump cartoons: I feel better if I can alchemize all of this. Turn it into something creative and make people on Twitter feel good. In the same article, Carrey described the drawings as his weapon of choice in the fight against the administration: I fight it to the end, he said, with a nod to the Bhagavad Gita. It’s my moment Arjuna my responsibility to pick up the sword. Whether the feather is a hammer or a sword according to Carreys, it’s done now. It’s finish. It’s time to relax, go back to your regular schedule. Mission accomplished, as we like to say in politics. Some might note that one of our most prized and often dramatic ’90s comedians drawing spooky cartoons while watching the evening news isn’t the strongest fighter for what’s in pain, but there is something something familiar that I dare not examine too closely. I will say, however, that I also have an announcement: I’m going to stop picking one evening a week to eat an entire round of double-plush Oreos while deleting and downloading the Twitter app from my phone again and saying that I deserve it. and more, sometimes in a tone intended to appease and sometimes in a more punitive way. I too put down my sword and / or mallet, thank you. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Carl Lentz and the Hillsong Problem

