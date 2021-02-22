Pete Buttigieg Doc ‘Mayor Pete’ lands in Amazon studios





11:40 a.m. PST 02/22/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Jesse Moss is directing the film about the former US Democratic presidential candidate and currently US Secretary of Transportation.

Major Pete, director Jesse Moss’ documentary about former US Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, has landed at Amazon Studios. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, more recently became the US secretary of transportation. But during his run for president, Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay candidate to seriously contend for the presidency. Major Pete, produced by Story Syndicate, will follow Buttigieg on the campaign trail and at his home in Indiana with her husband, Chasten. Buttigieg ultimately left the race and endorsed former US Vice President Joe Biden before his rival won the US presidential election in 2020. Major Pete reveals the story behind the campaign’s interior for the White House and how it changes the lives of those at the center. Amazon Studios and Story Syndicate recently collaborated onAll In: The struggle for democracy, from directors Lisa Corts and Liz Garbus, and with Stacey Abrams. Moss and Amanda McBaine co-directed the documentary Boys state, a coming-of-age political story that examines the health of American democracy. This film debuted at Sundance, where it was picked up by A24 and Apple for $ 12 million. Producers on Major Pete are Moss, McBaine, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin and Laurie David. The executive producers are Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither and Regina Scully. Moss and McBaine are replaced by WME, Management 360 and Sloss Law.







