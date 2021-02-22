Bobby Shmurda leaves prison, but some big questions remainExBulletin







toggle legend Taylor Hill / Getty Images Taylor Hill / Getty Images It was less of a specific dance sequence and more of a stylistic model: a supple sway, a sort of two step dressed in silky bluster. The Shmoney Dance, the viral craze of 2014, juxtaposed with the filthy lyrics of 19-year-old rapper Bobby Shmurda’s breakthrough hit, “Hot Boy,” propelled the East Flatbush kid into the pop culture stratosphere. But then, as quickly as he had stepped into the limelight, he was gone. Born Ackquille Pollard, Bobby Shmurda has spent the past six years serving a sentence on illegal firearms and conspiracy charges in a major police dismantling of his neighborhood team, GS9. As NPR investigated in a three-part arc on Louder than a riot Last fall, the story of his arrest in December 2014, just months after signing on Epic Records, goes deeper than the downfall of a rapper. It’s also the story of how police and prosecutors use conspiracy law to build more complex cases, how an entertainment industry that values ​​authenticity can turn street teams in poor neighborhoods into targets. privileged criminal investigations; and how families who suffer losses in the process can get lost in the shuffle. In Bobby’s absence, curiosity mounted about the artist’s potential return to music, polished by a #FreeBobby campaign on social media and the mythical effect of his loyalty to his team through his trial and his conviction. Louder than a riotThe reports focused on the broader socio-political contexts of the dismantling of GS9, including the RICO-type conspiracy charges used in communities of color and the criminalization of hip-hop personalities. Now that he’s out, he’s going to be forced to deal with many of those same pressures. As reported in September 2020, Bobby was awaiting early parole in December but was refused. Now, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, he was granted parole on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. As Bobby’s family and friends prepare for his release, questions persist on his future, both in the hip -hop and in the streets that have made it. Here are some factors to consider: He said he didn’t want to go back to Brooklyn. More than any other genre, hip-hop is all about getting back to where you came from, but the guy who helped revive the Borough’s rap scene said he had lived too much there: “I will be in New York doing business or doing a show, but I don’t want anything to do with New York, ”said Bobby Louder than a riot in a recorded interview in 2018. With his changing everyday reality, his music will almost certainly follow.

He's probably still on the police radar. Bobby will be on parole for up to five years. In his interview with the podcast, he said his main concern about returning home was safety: because of his history, he doesn't want to rely on the police for protection, but the success he has known made him too important a potential target. go without any. "I learned that even as a criminal, I still cannot have a gun, but I can have security. So I said to my brothers who don't have crimes and stuff, go get your license and stuff like that. I say a lot about people, rappers these days and stuff too, I say, because nobody wants the police for security. " Hip-hop has changed in his absence. The emergence in recent years of Brooklyn drill and characters like Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G and the late Pop Smoke has surfaced a thunderous, chaotic sound and a few darker tonal undertones than the bounce of "Hot Boy," even so its the creators certainly took advantage of the seeds planted by the song's viral whirlwind. With Bobby and his collaborator and teammate Rowdy Rebel both at home after the prison offers, will their sound change over time or double their signature? (Epic said Louder than a riot that at present, Bobby remains signed to the label.) Louder than a riot Hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael joined NPR's Audie Cornish to discuss what Bobby Shmurda could be like. Listen to their full conversation on the audio link. This story was adapted for the web with help from LaTesha Harris.

