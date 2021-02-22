New York City cinemas to reopen in early March

The announcement is a huge boost for Hollywood studios, despite tight restrictions that will limit capacity to 25%.



Hollywood received a huge boost on Monday when it learned that New York theaters that have been closed for nearly a year due to COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen on March 5, albeit with strict restrictions in place. .

New York is the second-largest film market in the country behind Los Angeles and is crucial if the studios hope to start recovering from the pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision at a press event on Monday. In recent days, Cuomo had been criticized for keeping cinemas closed while allowing bars and gyms to reopen as pandemic numbers declined.

“Theater owners are pleased with the announcement of the safe reopening of New York City movie theaters. Stringent voluntary health and safety protocols have kept theaters across the country operating in a safe and responsible manner at higher capacity limits for many months without a single outbreak of COVID-19 being attributed to theaters, ”the National Theater Owners Association said in response to the announcement.

“New York City is a major market for film distribution in the United States; its reopening gives film distributors confidence in setting and maintaining their theatrical release dates, and is an important step in the recovery. industry as a whole, ”the NATO statement continued. . “We are looking forward to expanding the capacity from 25% to 50% in the very near future so that theaters can operate profitably.

AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas have a major presence in New York City, with AMC still claiming that it could open several of its sites on two weeks’ notice. Regal, owned by Cineworld, has been shut down entirely since last year, and it is not yet clear how quickly their New York locations could resume operations.

In a statement, AMC CEO Adam Aron said its 13 locations in New York will open on March 5, including AMC Empire 25, the nation’s largest cinema.

“Governor Cuomo’s announcement of the reopening of movie theaters in New York City in the first week of March is another important step in restoring the health of the film industry and our society,” Aron said in a statement. More than 80 percent of cirucit’s locations are now reopened across the United States after expanding its “safe & clean” program.

The first Hollywood grand opening to benefit from the reopening of New York will be that of Disney Raya and the last dragon, which is set to hit the big screen on March 5 (it’ll also be available on Disney + for $ 30).

Warner Bros. ‘ family movie Tom and Jerry, which will open on February 26, will also be a beneficiary.

It’s unclear when Los Angeles, where the cases are higher, will allow theaters to turn on the lights, but New York’s reopening is a landmark event.

Los Angeles’ largest market provided nearly 9% of all box office revenue in 2019, while New York’s DMA made 7.4%.

New York cinemas will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, or no more than 50 people in a single auditorium. Masks, assigned seats, and advanced air filtration will be required.

Many theaters open elsewhere in the United States have the same rules, although the capacity is 50% in some areas.

Currently, approximately 38% of theaters in North America are currently operating. With New York going live, studios will certainly be more inclined to start pulling out their backlog of titles.

Some theaters just outside New York were allowed to reopen last fall, although some were forced to close again due to an increase in the number of cases.