Netflix college admissions scandal documentary to premiere in March





Netflix lifts the curtain on what exactly led to the shocking college admissions scandal in the country, which led to jail terms for two actresses: Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The streaming service announced Monday that its upcoming documentary “Operation Varsity Blues” directed by Chris Smith will “take a deeper look” at Rick Singer, “the man at the center of the ploy.” Singer, a college admissions counselor, reportedly persuaded “his wealthy clients to cheat an education system already designed to benefit the privileged.” “Operation Varsity Blues” is expected to include interviews and “narrative recreations of the FBI wiretap conversations” that allegedly took place between Singer and his clients. SCANDAL CASE OF ADMISSIONS TO LORI LOUGHLIN COLLEGE: ALL TO KNOW Singer reportedly raised around $ 25 million from dozens of individuals over the course of nearly a decade to bribe coaches and school administrators by pretending their children were athletic recruits in order to secure their admission to colleges in foreground, according to prosecutors. The Newport Beach, Calif., Businessman pleaded guilty in Boston federal court in 2019 to charges of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. As part of his guilty plea, Singer said he would pay the federal government at least $ 3.4 million, according to The Boston Globe. MOSSIMO GIANNULLI REFUSED THE REQUEST FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE SENTENCE OF HOME PRISON BY THE JUDGE Since the scandal became public, Huffman pleaded guilty in May 2019 to paying an admissions consultant $ 15,000 to have a proctor mark his older daughters’ answers to the SAT exam. She spent 11 days in a California prison. Huffman, 58, also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and to pay a fine of $ 30,000. In August 2020, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from payments of $ 500,000 to Singer for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, to be recruited into the University of California crew team. from South. Both had never participated in sport. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Loughlin, 56, was released from federal correctional facility in Dublin, Calif., On Dec. 28 after serving her two-month sentence. In his plea deal, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a fine of $ 150,000 as well as two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Giannulli, 57, was fined $ 250,000 with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison term. He is expected to be released from prison on April 17. Fox News’s Jennifer Earl and Julie Musto contributed to this report.

